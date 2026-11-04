📊 Tumwater social policy jobs with multiple openings

Tumwater has a small but mighty cluster of roles for people who like digging into claims, policy, and real‑world impact. If you’re detail‑oriented and care about fair systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Washington Counties Risk Pool

Washington Counties Risk Pool Location: Tumwater, WA (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $82,344/year , higher DOE

, higher DOE Type: Full-time, exempt

Investigate and resolve bodily injury and property damage claims filed against county governments. This role is great if you have at least 3 years of claims adjusting experience and want solid pay, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO), and a small, experienced team.

Employer: Washington State Department of Labor & Industries / Washington State Health Care Authority listing

Location: Tumwater, WA (in-office training, then possible hybrid)

(in-office training, then possible hybrid) Salary: $4,677–$5,376/month during 22‑month apprenticeship; up to $6,229/month with increases; +5% for Spanish-bilingual roles

during 22‑month apprenticeship; up to with increases; for Spanish-bilingual roles Type: Full-time apprenticeship

Manage workers’ compensation claims that help injured workers heal and return to work, with a 22‑month paid training program, coach/mentor support, and strong state benefits. Good fit if you have a year of related claims/insurance experience or a bachelor’s degree, can type 40 WPM, and like applying rules and policy with empathy.

If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and get your resume and any required tests or documents ready before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.