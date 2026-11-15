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Tulsa
🏥 Tulsa Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Flexible Roles
5 days ago
Tulsa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want travel contracts, clinic work, or long-term hospital roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,618/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,618 per week
Same role is posted under several job IDs; this is one representative listing. Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, aggressive pay packages, day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), stipends, and daily or weekly pay. Requires 1+ year experience (no new grads).
Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Selectis Health
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Provide speech and language therapy for residents, from evaluation to treatment and documentation. Good fit if you like working with older adults and want steady caseload and clear clinical duties.
General Dentist – Southern Hills Dental Care
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus
General dentist role with guaranteed base + uncapped earnings, tuition reimbursement help, stock offerings, and strong CE/mentorship (Doctor Mastery Program, FAGD track). Great if you want clinical autonomy in a busy, supported practice.
Patient Service Representative – Family Medicine GS9305
- Employer: Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $16–$18/hour
Front-desk role handling check-in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, and calls, Monday–Friday 8–5. Good entry point if you have strong computer and customer service skills and want stable clinic hours.
Paramedic – Wellness & IV Therapy (Part-Time)
- Employer: Alpha IV Therapy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time, Onsite + Mobile IV
Clinic and mobile IV role doing hydration and vitamin infusions, assessments, and client education. Offers performance-based, uncapped earning potential on top of base hours—nice for a growth-minded paramedic.
Medical Equipment Setup, CSR (CPAP/DME)
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Home and center-based setup of CPAP, RAD, and oxygen equipment, plus compliance follow-up and on-call rotation. Good for someone comfortable with driving, patient education, and hands-on equipment work.
Clinical Navigator – PRN Weekends | LTACH
- Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: PRN Weekends
Weekend role blending clinical background + marketing—you’ll build referral relationships, assess patients, and support admissions for an LTACH. Requires a current clinical license (RN, RT, PT, OT, or SLP) and 2+ years’ experience.
Travel Med Surg RN – $1,566/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $1,566 per week
Night-shift Med Surg contract with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and travel/CE perks. Ideal if you want a shorter-term gig with solid benefits.
Registered Veterinary Technician – $20–$23/hr
- Employer: VCA Woodland Central Animal Hospital
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri + every other Sat
- Pay Range: $20–$23/hour
Busy, AAHA-accredited small animal hospital with strong CE support, license reimbursement, and robust benefits. Great if you’re an RVT/CVT/LVT who wants to use full tech skills (surgery, anesthesia, dentistry, radiology).
Medical Assistant or Phlebotomist – $19/hr (Part-Time)
- Employer: SynergenX Health | Low T Center
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time, Onsite
- Pay: $19/hour
Hormone and wellness clinic role with two weeks of paid training, no MA certification required. You’ll do vitals, venipuncture, injections, lab work, and some front-desk support; must be able to work 2–3 Saturdays/month.
Travel Inpatient Acute Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,839/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $1,839 per week
Acute care PTA contract with a top-rated travel agency offering BCBS health coverage and referral bonuses. Requires 1+ year recent PTA experience and active state license.
Inpatient Cardiologist – 7 on/7 off
- Employer: Oklahoma Heart Institute / Hillcrest HealthCare System
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient Only
Hospitalist-style cardiology role at the state’s largest heart hospital, no call, 7-on/7-off, rounding on ~20–30 patients/day. Offers base + wRVU, sign-on, loan assistance, relocation, CME, and full benefits.
Travel Inpatient Acute Physical Therapist – $2,082/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,082 per week
Inpatient PT contract with day shifts and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good for PTs who like acute care and want a well-rounded travel package.
Cardiac Telemetry Registered Nurse
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
RN role focused on continuous rhythm monitoring, cardiac meds, and patient/family education in a fast-paced telemetry setting. Best for nurses confident in interpreting cardiac rhythms and working on multidisciplinary teams.
Orthopedic Registered Nurse (Post-Op)
- Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Post-op ortho RN role handling assessments, pain control, wound care, and mobility support. Great if you enjoy surgical recovery, teaching patients, and coordinating with PT/OT and surgeons.
Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Southern Hills Rehab Center
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Provide OT evaluation and treatment for residents in a rehab/long-term care setting, plus supervise COTAs. Good match if you like working with older adults and want a stable, facility-based caseload.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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