Tulsa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want travel contracts, clinic work, or long-term hospital roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,618 per week

Same role is posted under several job IDs; this is one representative listing. Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, aggressive pay packages, day 1 medical benefits, 401(k), stipends, and daily or weekly pay. Requires 1+ year experience (no new grads).

Employer: Selectis Health

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Provide speech and language therapy for residents, from evaluation to treatment and documentation. Good fit if you like working with older adults and want steady caseload and clear clinical duties.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus

General dentist role with guaranteed base + uncapped earnings, tuition reimbursement help, stock offerings, and strong CE/mentorship (Doctor Mastery Program, FAGD track). Great if you want clinical autonomy in a busy, supported practice.

Employer: Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16–$18/hour

Front-desk role handling check-in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, and calls, Monday–Friday 8–5. Good entry point if you have strong computer and customer service skills and want stable clinic hours.

Employer: Alpha IV Therapy

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time, Onsite + Mobile IV

Clinic and mobile IV role doing hydration and vitamin infusions, assessments, and client education. Offers performance-based, uncapped earning potential on top of base hours—nice for a growth-minded paramedic.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Home and center-based setup of CPAP, RAD, and oxygen equipment, plus compliance follow-up and on-call rotation. Good for someone comfortable with driving, patient education, and hands-on equipment work.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: PRN Weekends

Weekend role blending clinical background + marketing—you’ll build referral relationships, assess patients, and support admissions for an LTACH. Requires a current clinical license (RN, RT, PT, OT, or SLP) and 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Estimated $1,566 per week

Night-shift Med Surg contract with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and travel/CE perks. Ideal if you want a shorter-term gig with solid benefits.

Employer: VCA Woodland Central Animal Hospital

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri + every other Sat

Pay Range: $20–$23/hour

Busy, AAHA-accredited small animal hospital with strong CE support, license reimbursement, and robust benefits. Great if you’re an RVT/CVT/LVT who wants to use full tech skills (surgery, anesthesia, dentistry, radiology).

Employer: SynergenX Health | Low T Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time, Onsite

Pay: $19/hour

Hormone and wellness clinic role with two weeks of paid training, no MA certification required. You’ll do vitals, venipuncture, injections, lab work, and some front-desk support; must be able to work 2–3 Saturdays/month.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $1,839 per week

Acute care PTA contract with a top-rated travel agency offering BCBS health coverage and referral bonuses. Requires 1+ year recent PTA experience and active state license.

Employer: Oklahoma Heart Institute / Hillcrest HealthCare System

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Inpatient Only

Hospitalist-style cardiology role at the state’s largest heart hospital, no call, 7-on/7-off, rounding on ~20–30 patients/day. Offers base + wRVU, sign-on, loan assistance, relocation, CME, and full benefits.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,082 per week

Inpatient PT contract with day shifts and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good for PTs who like acute care and want a well-rounded travel package.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

RN role focused on continuous rhythm monitoring, cardiac meds, and patient/family education in a fast-paced telemetry setting. Best for nurses confident in interpreting cardiac rhythms and working on multidisciplinary teams.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Post-op ortho RN role handling assessments, pain control, wound care, and mobility support. Great if you enjoy surgical recovery, teaching patients, and coordinating with PT/OT and surgeons.

Employer: Southern Hills Rehab Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Provide OT evaluation and treatment for residents in a rehab/long-term care setting, plus supervise COTAs. Good match if you like working with older adults and want a stable, facility-based caseload.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.