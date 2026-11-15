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Tulsa
🚌 Tulsa Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Tech Openings
5 days ago
Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working on the vehicles that keep the city rolling, these local roles are worth a look.
CDL-A Drivers: Top Pay $0.82 cpm to start, Choose Your Home Time
- Employer: K&B Transportation
- Location: Tulsa, OK (nationwide hiring, Midwest lanes)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.70–$0.82 CPM, options with $1,886–$2,300/week guarantees, up to $110,000/year depending on route/home time
- Mix and match what matters most: top CPM, guaranteed weekly pay, or being home every weekend. Late-model Freightliner Cascadias, Midwest regional lanes, and solid health benefits make this a strong pick for experienced OTR CDL-A drivers.
General Service Technician
- Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Tate Boys Tire & Service)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$19/hour (depending on experience)
- Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance with paid training, benefits, and clear paths to higher-level technician jobs. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to grow in the auto world.
Driver Class A
- Employer: Clean Harbors / EnviroServe
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus; full benefits)
- Class A role running vacuum trucks, roll-offs, and more on industrial and environmental clean-up jobs. Offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training, plus growth in a safety-focused company.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- On-site role keeping a fleet of refuse trucks and heavy equipment running with diagnostics, PMs, and complex repairs. Good match for experienced diesel techs who like steady work, safety standards, and close teamwork with drivers.
Non-CDL Driver
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not listed (compensation based on experience; full benefits)
- Route delivery of wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks to local customers, with a focus on service and safe driving. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, paid leave, and room to grow inside a large, stable distributor.
Mobile Fueling Technician (Fuel Delivery Driver – Overnight)
- Employer: FuelUp
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time or part-time (4x10 overnight shifts)
- Pay: From $24/hour
- Overnight fuel delivery to fleets and customers with a 4x10 schedule and three days off most weeks. CDL A, B, or C with Tanker and HazMat needed (or support to get them), plus health, dental, and vision benefits.
Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
- Employer: One Family Logistics and Delivery, LLC (Amazon DSP)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (DOK6)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $21.50–$25.36/hour, 40+ hours/week
- Amazon package delivery with paid training, steady hours, and a people-first team culture. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible scheduling, ideal if you like staying active and working outdoors.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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