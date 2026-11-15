Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move or working on the vehicles that keep the city rolling, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Tulsa, OK (nationwide hiring, Midwest lanes)

(nationwide hiring, Midwest lanes) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.70–$0.82 CPM , options with $1,886–$2,300/week guarantees , up to $110,000/year depending on route/home time

, options with , up to depending on route/home time Mix and match what matters most: top CPM, guaranteed weekly pay, or being home every weekend. Late-model Freightliner Cascadias, Midwest regional lanes, and solid health benefits make this a strong pick for experienced OTR CDL-A drivers.

Employer: Sun Auto Tire & Service (Tate Boys Tire & Service)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$19/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tire work, and basic maintenance with paid training, benefits, and clear paths to higher-level technician jobs. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want to grow in the auto world.

Employer: Clean Harbors / EnviroServe

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus; full benefits)

Range not listed (includes base pay plus potential bonus; full benefits) Class A role running vacuum trucks, roll-offs, and more on industrial and environmental clean-up jobs. Offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training, plus growth in a safety-focused company.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed On-site role keeping a fleet of refuse trucks and heavy equipment running with diagnostics, PMs, and complex repairs. Good match for experienced diesel techs who like steady work, safety standards, and close teamwork with drivers.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (compensation based on experience; full benefits)

Range not listed (compensation based on experience; full benefits) Route delivery of wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks to local customers, with a focus on service and safe driving. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, paid leave, and room to grow inside a large, stable distributor.

Employer: FuelUp

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time or part-time (4x10 overnight shifts)

Full-time or part-time (4x10 overnight shifts) Pay: From $24/hour

Overnight fuel delivery to fleets and customers with a 4x10 schedule and three days off most weeks. CDL A, B, or C with Tanker and HazMat needed (or support to get them), plus health, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: One Family Logistics and Delivery, LLC (Amazon DSP)

Location: Tulsa, OK (DOK6)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.50–$25.36/hour , 40+ hours/week

, Amazon package delivery with paid training, steady hours, and a people-first team culture. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible scheduling, ideal if you like staying active and working outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.