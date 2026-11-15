Tulsa’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to banking and healthcare front desks. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #576, 207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74112

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the backroom and stocking crew, unloading trucks and moving freight (50+ lbs) while keeping shelves full and organized. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Petco

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive base pay (exact range not listed)

Hands-on role for experienced groomers who love animals—bathing, haircuts, styling, nails, and more in a busy salon. Includes medical/vision/dental options, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader.

Employer: Hilti North America

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary + bonus potential (range not listed)

Phone and email support role focused on tool repair and after-market services for construction customers. Good fit if you like detailed work, MS Office, and problem-solving, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid family leave.

Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Location: Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help guests with styling, sales, and checkout in a boutique women’s fashion store that focuses on giving back to local charities. Great if you enjoy fashion, upbeat retail, and working nights/weekends.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean in a fast-paced off-price retail setting. Lots of walking and hands-on work, with a focus on friendly service and safety.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + benefits (exact range not listed)

Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience—for a value-focused fashion and home retailer. Best for experienced retail leaders (3–5 years in management) who want ownership of results and a path to grow.

Employer: At Home Group Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Key holder role in a large home décor store, handling opening/closing, freight, stocking, and task planning while coaching the team. Includes 401(k) with match, insurance, PTO, holidays, and a 25% store discount for full-time.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$27/hour + possible hourly premiums

Hands-on shop role doing tire and battery work while helping members with purchases and questions. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education for both full-time and part-time associates.

Employer: BOK Financial

Location: Tulsa, OK (also listed in Tempe, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (discretionary bonus eligible)

Client-facing banking role opening and maintaining commercial deposit accounts, handling documentation, and supporting digital banking. A good match if you have several years of banking experience and want a long-term career path.

Employer: University of Oklahoma / OU Health Physicians – Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: Commensurate with experience (exact range not listed)

Front-desk style role helping patients with check-in and customer service in a clinic setting. Offers benefits, retirement plans, generous PTO, and professional development in a teaching-focused medical environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; popular roles can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.