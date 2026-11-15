undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Tulsa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Tulsa’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from big-box retail to banking and healthcare front desks. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #576, 207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74112
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the backroom and stocking crew, unloading trucks and moving freight (50+ lbs) while keeping shelves full and organized. Comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.
Groomer (Pet Stylist)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive base pay (exact range not listed)
Hands-on role for experienced groomers who love animals—bathing, haircuts, styling, nails, and more in a busy salon. Includes medical/vision/dental options, 401(k), PTO, discounts, and clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader.
Customer Tool Services Inbound
- Employer: Hilti North America
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base salary + bonus potential (range not listed)
Phone and email support role focused on tool repair and after-market services for construction customers. Good fit if you like detailed work, MS Office, and problem-solving, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid family leave.
Brand Representative
- Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.
- Location: Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help guests with styling, sales, and checkout in a boutique women’s fashion store that focuses on giving back to local charities. Great if you enjoy fashion, upbeat retail, and working nights/weekends.
Retail Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line role greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean in a fast-paced off-price retail setting. Lots of walking and hands-on work, with a focus on friendly service and safety.
Store Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive pay + benefits (exact range not listed)
Lead the whole store—sales, staffing, inventory, and customer experience—for a value-focused fashion and home retailer. Best for experienced retail leaders (3–5 years in management) who want ownership of results and a path to grow.
Operations Lead – FT
- Employer: At Home Group Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Key holder role in a large home décor store, handling opening/closing, freight, stocking, and task planning while coaching the team. Includes 401(k) with match, insurance, PTO, holidays, and a 25% store discount for full-time.
(USA) Tire & Battery Technician – Automotive
- Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club
- Location: 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$27/hour + possible hourly premiums
Hands-on shop role doing tire and battery work while helping members with purchases and questions. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education for both full-time and part-time associates.
Client Service Consultant
- Employer: BOK Financial
- Location: Tulsa, OK (also listed in Tempe, AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (discretionary bonus eligible)
Client-facing banking role opening and maintaining commercial deposit accounts, handling documentation, and supporting digital banking. A good match if you have several years of banking experience and want a long-term career path.
Patient Services Representative
- Employer: University of Oklahoma / OU Health Physicians – Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Pay: Commensurate with experience (exact range not listed)
Front-desk style role helping patients with check-in and customer service in a clinic setting. Offers benefits, retirement plans, generous PTO, and professional development in a teaching-focused medical environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; popular roles can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.