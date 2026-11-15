Tulsa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on, technical work. If you’re good with tools, machines, or process improvement, these are worth a look.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group (Ameristar Perimeter Security USA)

ASSA ABLOY Group (Ameristar Perimeter Security USA) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time , 1st shift Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:00pm , overtime as needed

, , overtime as needed Salary: Not listed

This role supports stamping dies and roll form tooling across the plant. Great fit if you have 5+ years with metal stamping dies, roll form tooling, manual machining, and CNC/wire EDM programming.

Employer: Ducommun Incorporated

Location: Tulsa, OK (11616 E 51st St, 74146)

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am

, Salary: Not listed (entry to expert levels based on experience)

Work in a clean, climate-controlled facility making circuit boards for aerospace and defense. Good for people with 2+ years manufacturing/electronics experience, strong attention to detail, and interest in earning industry certifications (IPC, J-STD, ESD, HAZMAT).

Employer: APAC Central (CRH Americas Building Products)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $29.84/hour, based on experience

Keep plant equipment running safely and efficiently with mechanical, electrical, and welding work. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401k, plus lots of variety if you like troubleshooting and working outdoors.

Employer: Arcosa Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time , weekend day shift (Fri–Sun)

, Salary: Not listed

Set up and run production equipment, read blueprints, and inspect parts with precision tools. Good match if you want a compressed weekend schedule, can troubleshoot CNC programs, and are comfortable using forklifts/overhead cranes after training.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: 801 N Xanthus, Tulsa, OK 74110

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead manufacturing engineering to hit production, quality, and cost goals at a Fortune 1000 company. Best for experienced engineers (10+ years, Industrial/Mechanical or related degree) who enjoy project management, lean, tooling design, and guiding a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.