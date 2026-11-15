Tulsa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of field, account, and enterprise roles with solid pay and benefits. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Tulsa, OK (multi‑state territory)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Full‑time outside sales role selling corrugated/packaging across OK, NW AR, Southern MO, and KS. Fast benefits (insurance within one month), paid holidays from day one, and a full suite of medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, parental leave.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tulsa, OK (Internal Firm Services)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead firmwide internal communications and change strategy at a global brand. Ideal if you have 8+ years corporate comms, can advise senior leaders, and want big‑impact work plus strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, more).

Employer: Humana

Location: Tulsa, OK (local territory, field‑based)

Type: Full‑time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $28,600 – $119,400/year (base + targeted commission)

Field role selling Medicare Advantage and related plans through home visits, community events, and grassroots marketing. Comes with paid licensing/training, base salary during training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and room to grow.

Employer: ThirdChannel

Location: Tulsa, OK (in‑store at retailers)

Type: Contract (1099)

Compensation: From $25/hour (independent contractor)

Flexible, part‑time visual merchandising for the Away travel brand in stores like Dick’s and Nordstrom. Good fit if you want supplemental income, can follow planograms, and like setting your own schedule as a contractor.

Employer: Tactile Medical

Location: Tulsa, OK (regional territory)

Type: Full‑time

Salary Range: $73,000 – $92,400 base (plus full benefits; incentives not detailed)

Sell at‑home therapy devices for lymphedema and venous conditions, educating therapists, physicians, and patients. Strong fit if you have medical or outside sales experience, want a mission‑driven product, and value health, retirement, ESPP, PTO, and leave benefits.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Tulsa, OK (enterprise territory)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (unlimited earning potential via commission)

High‑level new‑logo enterprise HCM sales for organizations with 100+ employees. Built for experienced closers with 5+ years complex B2B sales, offering a broad product portfolio, strong training, rich benefits, and big‑ticket commission upside.

Employer: Solenis

Location: Tulsa–Muskogee corridor, OK

Type: Full‑time (onsite/field)

Expected Compensation: $80,730 – $118,404 + discretionary bonus

Manage and grow industrial manufacturing accounts in pulp & paper, focusing on water and process treatment. Mix of technical troubleshooting, relationship management, and sales growth, with company vehicle, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and global career paths.

Employer: DeVault Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK 74145 (in‑person, then hybrid)

Type: Full‑time (~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $55,000 – $65,000 starting salary + commission; overall $55,000 – $85,000/year potential

B2B sales and account role at a woman‑owned, family‑operated manufacturer serving lawn & garden, hospitality, automotive, and more. Good for a self‑starter who wants local + trade show travel, hybrid flexibility after training, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, HSA, PTO).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live—Tulsa sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.