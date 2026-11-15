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🚔 Tulsa Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay
Tulsa has steady hiring right now in public safety and security. If you like helping people and staying calm under pressure, these roles are worth a look.
Emergency 911 Operator
- Employer: City of Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK (911 Center, 801 E Oklahoma St.)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Pay: $21.84/hour
Take emergency calls, enter data fast, and help get police, fire, and medical teams where they’re needed. Shifts vary (days, nights, weekends, holidays, overtime), so it’s good if you want steady hours and don’t mind a rotating schedule.
City Security Officer
- Employer: City of Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK (various city sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Scale: City Administrative and Technical pay scale
Provide security at city locations and help keep staff and visitors safe. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, valid Oklahoma Class D license, and usually a CLEET security license; experience in armed security or law enforcement is a plus.
Lead Security Officer Armed I–III (AS6425)
- Employer: Oklahoma State University–Tulsa / Center for Health Sciences
- Location: Tulsa, OK (campus)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $30.00/hour
Lead a campus security team, supervise officers, and coordinate responses to incidents. Must be able to work all shifts, have a high school diploma/GED, 2+ years related experience, Oklahoma driver’s license, CLEET license, CPR/BLS, and strong leadership and communication skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists other openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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