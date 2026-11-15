Tulsa has steady hiring right now in public safety and security. If you like helping people and staying calm under pressure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa Location: Tulsa, OK (911 Center, 801 E Oklahoma St.)

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $21.84/hour

Take emergency calls, enter data fast, and help get police, fire, and medical teams where they’re needed. Shifts vary (days, nights, weekends, holidays, overtime), so it’s good if you want steady hours and don’t mind a rotating schedule.

Employer: City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa Location: Tulsa, OK (various city sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay Scale: City Administrative and Technical pay scale

Provide security at city locations and help keep staff and visitors safe. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, valid Oklahoma Class D license, and usually a CLEET security license; experience in armed security or law enforcement is a plus.

Employer: Oklahoma State University–Tulsa / Center for Health Sciences

Location: Tulsa, OK (campus)

Type: Full-time, regular

Pay Range: $18.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead a campus security team, supervise officers, and coordinate responses to incidents. Must be able to work all shifts, have a high school diploma/GED, 2+ years related experience, Oklahoma driver’s license, CLEET license, CPR/BLS, and strong leadership and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists other openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.