Tulsa’s building scene is busy, and hands-on workers are in demand. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Tulsa, OK right now.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver tire service in-shop and on mobile calls around Tulsa. You’ll mount, balance, rotate, and repair passenger and commercial tires while keeping vehicles, tools, and inventory in top shape.

Employer: Climate Pros, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay tied to experience and union agreements)

Journeyman-level role installing and modifying commercial refrigeration and HVAC/R systems on new builds and retrofits. Good fit if you’re union-trained, strong with blueprints, and comfortable with pipefitting, brazing, welding, and electrical work.

Employer: Climate Pros, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay tied to experience and union agreements)

Union journeyman pipefitter role focused on supermarket and commercial refrigeration piping. You’ll install and repair carbon steel and copper piping, handle leak detection, and travel to various job sites.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Based in Tulsa, OK (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on complex data center, semiconductor, and industrial projects nationwide. Ideal if you have 5+ years construction and 3+ years field supervision and want to manage safety, schedule, and subs on high-profile jobs.

Employer: Arcosa Inc. (Wind Towers & Utility Structures)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on welding role laying out, fitting, and completing multi-pass welds on large steel structures. Requires 1+ year welding experience and ability to pass a 2F T-joint test; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General labor role on heavy construction projects—clean-up, moving materials, digging, and site support. They’re hiring immediately and offer PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 5% company contribution, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: C.A.C Solutions 3, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly labor role with room to grow—help with site prep, material handling, cleanup, and light trades work like framing and plastering. Great if you want broad experience across commercial renovations and new builds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many crews are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume, line up your references, and throw your hat in the ring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.