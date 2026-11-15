undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tulsa
🍽️ Tulsa Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Tulsa’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these are worth a look.
Deli/Bakery Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #1597, 10938 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hour + incentives and shift premiums
This role leads the deli/bakery team, making fresh food, helping customers at the counter, and keeping everything clean and food-safe. Comes with big-company benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid education.
General Manager - Tucker's Onion Burgers (Cherry Street)
- Employer: A Good Egg Dining Group
- Location: Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Lead a growing burger spot and run the whole restaurant day-to-day—staffing, training, guest experience, and operations. Best for someone with 5+ years restaurant management who loves “extreme hospitality” and hands-on leadership.
Store Associate
- Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
Work up front making frozen treats and taking care of guests in a fun, family-friendly shop (no grills or fryers). Offers flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k), and room to grow as more stores open.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Help run the store, lead the team, and keep service standards high while staying hands-on with guests. Includes competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, paid vacation, health/vision/dental, and 401(k).
Server
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.02 – $17.24/hour
Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living community, plus help with salad bar, desserts, and events. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, and more.
Day Shift Team Member
- Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (day shifts)
Join the daytime crew taking orders, cooking, and making custard in a casual, jeans-friendly spot. Offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, growth opportunities, and 401(k) for eligible team members.
Part Time Cook (HotLine/Grill)
- Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
Work back-of-house on the grill and food prep, learning Freddy’s steakburger process. Flexible hours, casual dress, meal discounts, and a promote-from-within culture.
Part Time Team Member
- Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
Front-line role taking orders, making custard, and keeping the restaurant clean and friendly. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a fun team, and a starter job with room to grow.
Evening Team Member
- Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (evening shifts)
Similar to the other team member roles but focused on evening shifts, with flexible schedules, meal discounts, and 401(k) eligibility.
Professional Baker
- Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour
Bake cakes, pastries, cookies, cheesecakes, and pies, plus decorate and prep for retail or catering. Great for someone with 2+ years baking/cake decorating who wants a creative kitchen role with employee discounts and flexible scheduling.
Breakfast Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Not listed (in-person, hourly)
- Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour
Prep ingredients, cook breakfast dishes, and keep stations clean in a busy kitchen. Good match if you have some cooking experience and like early, fast-paced shifts.
Host
- Employer: Albert G's Bar-B-Q
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Not listed
Be the first smile guests see—greet, seat, manage the wait list, and help with calls and reservations at a well-known local BBQ spot. Ideal if you have 1+ year in a customer-facing role and love a lively dining room.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.