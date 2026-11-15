Tulsa’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1597, 10938 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + incentives and shift premiums

This role leads the deli/bakery team, making fresh food, helping customers at the counter, and keeping everything clean and food-safe. Comes with big-company benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and paid education.

Employer: A Good Egg Dining Group

Location: Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Lead a growing burger spot and run the whole restaurant day-to-day—staffing, training, guest experience, and operations. Best for someone with 5+ years restaurant management who loves “extreme hospitality” and hands-on leadership.

Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Work up front making frozen treats and taking care of guests in a fun, family-friendly shop (no grills or fryers). Offers flexible schedules, health benefits, 401(k), and room to grow as more stores open.

Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Help run the store, lead the team, and keep service standards high while staying hands-on with guests. Includes competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, paid vacation, health/vision/dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.02 – $17.24/hour

Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living community, plus help with salad bar, desserts, and events. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, and more.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time (day shifts)

Join the daytime crew taking orders, cooking, and making custard in a casual, jeans-friendly spot. Offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, growth opportunities, and 401(k) for eligible team members.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Work back-of-house on the grill and food prep, learning Freddy’s steakburger process. Flexible hours, casual dress, meal discounts, and a promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Front-line role taking orders, making custard, and keeping the restaurant clean and friendly. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a fun team, and a starter job with room to grow.

Employer: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (JRI Hospitality)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time & Part-time (evening shifts)

Similar to the other team member roles but focused on evening shifts, with flexible schedules, meal discounts, and 401(k) eligibility.

Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour

Bake cakes, pastries, cookies, cheesecakes, and pies, plus decorate and prep for retail or catering. Great for someone with 2+ years baking/cake decorating who wants a creative kitchen role with employee discounts and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not listed (in-person, hourly)

Not listed (in-person, hourly) Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour

Prep ingredients, cook breakfast dishes, and keep stations clean in a busy kitchen. Good match if you have some cooking experience and like early, fast-paced shifts.

Employer: Albert G's Bar-B-Q

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see—greet, seat, manage the wait list, and help with calls and reservations at a well-known local BBQ spot. Ideal if you have 1+ year in a customer-facing role and love a lively dining room.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.