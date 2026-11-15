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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Low-Cost Cats Ready for Adoption in Tulsa
Tulsa has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit a local shelter.
N/A (American Shorthair kitten)
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
- Phone: (918) 742-3700
This little American Shorthair boy is a young kitten looking for his first real home. The shelter can share more about his personality and whether he’s a good match for kids or other pets.
👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Groot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $106
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Groot is an orange baby boy with classic kitten energy and charm. Contact Tulsa SPCA to learn more about his temperament and how he does with other animals.
👉 Meet Groot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocket
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $106
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Rocket is another adorable orange kitten at Tulsa SPCA. The staff can tell you if he’s more cuddly, playful, or a mix of both, and whether he might enjoy a home with other pets.
👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
OREO is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten with a soft medium coat. With a $0 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready for a kitten but watching your budget.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK is a mostly black, fluffy mediumhair kitten with a fun dessert-themed name and a $0 adoption fee. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and care needs.
👉 Meet TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FUDGE ROUND
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
FUDGE ROUND is a gray/blue mediumhair kitten with a $0 adoption fee. The shelter can share how he behaves with handling and if he might fit into a home with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet FUDGE ROUND and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNICKER DOODLE
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
SNICKER DOODLE is another gray/blue mediumhair baby with a $0 adoption fee. Reach out to City of Tulsa Animal Welfare to ask about his energy level and best home type.
👉 Meet SNICKER DOODLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $96
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Tiggy is a beautiful gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten. Tulsa SPCA can tell you more about her personality and whether she’s a lap cat, playful, or both.
👉 Meet Tiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ember
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $96
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Ember is a sleek all-black kitten. The team at Tulsa SPCA can share how she does with handling, toys, and other animals so you can see if she’s your match.
👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $96
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Charles is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. Contact Tulsa SPCA to learn more about his behavior, socialization, and what kind of home he’d do best in.
👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PERIWINKLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
PERIWINKLE is a soft-colored tabby kitten with a $0 adoption fee. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament and whether she might enjoy a busy or quiet home.
👉 Meet PERIWINKLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CYAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
CYAN is a gray/blue kitten with a $0 adoption fee. The staff can tell you more about his play style and how he handles new people and places.
👉 Meet CYAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Tulsa cats caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.