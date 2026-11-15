Tulsa has some wonderful cats and kittens waiting for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit a local shelter.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

Phone: (918) 742-3700

This little American Shorthair boy is a young kitten looking for his first real home. The shelter can share more about his personality and whether he’s a good match for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $106

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Groot is an orange baby boy with classic kitten energy and charm. Contact Tulsa SPCA to learn more about his temperament and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Groot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $106

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Rocket is another adorable orange kitten at Tulsa SPCA. The staff can tell you if he’s more cuddly, playful, or a mix of both, and whether he might enjoy a home with other pets.

👉 Meet Rocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

OREO is a black-and-white tuxedo kitten with a soft medium coat. With a $0 adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready for a kitten but watching your budget.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK is a mostly black, fluffy mediumhair kitten with a fun dessert-themed name and a $0 adoption fee. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

FUDGE ROUND is a gray/blue mediumhair kitten with a $0 adoption fee. The shelter can share how he behaves with handling and if he might fit into a home with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet FUDGE ROUND and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

SNICKER DOODLE is another gray/blue mediumhair baby with a $0 adoption fee. Reach out to City of Tulsa Animal Welfare to ask about his energy level and best home type.

👉 Meet SNICKER DOODLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $96

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Tiggy is a beautiful gray adult cat, perfect if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten. Tulsa SPCA can tell you more about her personality and whether she’s a lap cat, playful, or both.

👉 Meet Tiggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $96

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Ember is a sleek all-black kitten. The team at Tulsa SPCA can share how she does with handling, toys, and other animals so you can see if she’s your match.

👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $96

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Charles is a brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. Contact Tulsa SPCA to learn more about his behavior, socialization, and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

PERIWINKLE is a soft-colored tabby kitten with a $0 adoption fee. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament and whether she might enjoy a busy or quiet home.

👉 Meet PERIWINKLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

CYAN is a gray/blue kitten with a $0 adoption fee. The staff can tell you more about his play style and how he handles new people and places.

👉 Meet CYAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Tulsa cats caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.