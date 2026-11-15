Tulsa neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from a playful cat to a sturdy bed frame and a wheelchair. Take a look and see if something here could help your household.

Item: 3-year-old grey tabby cat

3-year-old Location: Riverside South, Tulsa, OK

Source: Nextdoor

Very playful grey tabby who “thinks she’s a person.” Described as a great mouser and hunter, and she has been spayed. Current owner says she is a great hunter but will not leave the chickens alone, so she likely needs a home without poultry or small farm birds.

If you’re looking for an active, people-loving cat and can give her a safe home, this could be a good match.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black wheelchair (silla de ruedas negra)

(silla de ruedas negra) Location: Sonoma Grande, Tulsa, OK

Source: Nextdoor

Wheelchair with black seat and backrest, plus armrests and large wheels. A solid free item for someone who needs help with mobility.

No extra size details are listed, so you may want to message the poster to confirm measurements or weight limits.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: King-size wooden bed frame with slatted headboard

Location given in post: 91st / Lewis, Tulsa, OK (poster also notes “close to Pine and Cincinnati”)

(poster also notes “close to Pine and Cincinnati”) Source: Nextdoor

King size brown wood frame with slats included and a slatted headboard. The metal frame is not included, and you will need a center support or separate bed frame to use it properly.

The wood frame has been taken apart, so you’ll need to be able to load and transport it yourself. The poster asks you to comment or message to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Tulsa tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.