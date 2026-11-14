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📋 Tulsa Admin & Clerical – Multiple Flexible Office Roles Hiring
Tulsa has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from city records to wellness clinics and hospitals. Good options if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people in person.
Records and Archives Assistant III
- Employer: City of Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK (175 E 2nd Street)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
City role handling records and archives for Tulsa. Needs high school/GED plus 5 years related experience and you’ll get a Notary Public within 3 months of hire.
Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Ability Resources
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
Supports the Executive Director with grants, data entry, reports, and office tasks. Good fit if you’re organized, like spreadsheets, and want a flexible schedule in a mission-focused nonprofit.
Front Office Coordinator
- Employer: Red Canyon Wellness
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $13.50/hour
Be the front desk face for a wellness office—greeting visitors, managing phones, and keeping schedules on track. Includes 401(k) matching, PTO, and employee discounts, with room to grow your office skills.
Hospital Unit Secretary (HUC) – FT Baylor Weekends | Tulsa LTACH
- Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time (weekend Baylor schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role handling nursing unit communication, records, and orders at the nurses’ station. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, and education/tuition support.
Part-Time Receptionist / Massage Clinic Attendant
- Employer: Madsen Massage Therapy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time (5–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Sunday shifts now, with more Friday/Saturday hours likely soon. Mix of front desk work, booking, payments, and light cleaning in a small, relaxed massage clinic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings you haven’t seen posted yet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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