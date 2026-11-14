Tulsa has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from city records to wellness clinics and hospitals. Good options if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people in person.

Employer: City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa Location: Tulsa, OK (175 E 2nd Street)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

City role handling records and archives for Tulsa. Needs high school/GED plus 5 years related experience and you’ll get a Notary Public within 3 months of hire.

Employer: Ability Resources

Ability Resources Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time (up to 25 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Supports the Executive Director with grants, data entry, reports, and office tasks. Good fit if you’re organized, like spreadsheets, and want a flexible schedule in a mission-focused nonprofit.

Employer: Red Canyon Wellness

Red Canyon Wellness Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $13.50/hour

Be the front desk face for a wellness office—greeting visitors, managing phones, and keeping schedules on track. Includes 401(k) matching, PTO, and employee discounts, with room to grow your office skills.

Employer: PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (weekend Baylor schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role handling nursing unit communication, records, and orders at the nurses’ station. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, 401(k) with match, and education/tuition support.

Employer: Madsen Massage Therapy

Madsen Massage Therapy Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time (5–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Sunday shifts now, with more Friday/Saturday hours likely soon. Mix of front desk work, booking, payments, and light cleaning in a small, relaxed massage clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings you haven’t seen posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.