Tulsa has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood care to pro-level coaching and corporate training. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Play Hard LLC

Play Hard LLC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Work weekday shifts between 7:30am–5:30pm helping in different classrooms with kids of all ages. Good fit if you’re flexible, patient, and can handle a fast-paced day; discounted child care, PTO, paid holidays, and education assistance kick in after a 90-day probation.

Employer: Aristocrat Gaming

Location: Tulsa, OK (supports Tulsa & Las Vegas Integration Centers)

(supports Tulsa & Las Vegas Integration Centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and manage technical training for a global gaming company, including eLearning, instructor-led courses, LMS upkeep, and SharePoint projects. Great if you have experience turning complex technical info into clear training and like working with tools like Camtasia, Adobe apps, and Microsoft 365.

Employer: Genesis Health Clubs – Riverside

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (about 35 on-court hours/week)

(about 35 on-court hours/week) Salary: Competitive; hourly teaching commissions (exact amount not listed)

Teach private lessons, clinics, and group programs for all ages while helping grow a busy tennis community. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, and strong training and advancement paths if you want a long-term coaching career.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.