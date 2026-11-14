Tulsa’s staying busy, and that means lots of movement—people, packages, concrete, and pizza. If you like being on the road or running equipment, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth)

Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC Kenworth) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level diesel role where you do light maintenance and assist techs on heavy-duty trucks while getting formal training. Good fit if you want to grow into a full Service Technician with on-the-job training, PTO, 401(k) + profit sharing, and health benefits.

Employer: Selectis Health (Southern Hills Rehab Center)

Selectis Health (Southern Hills Rehab Center) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Drive residents to appointments in a large van, help them in and out safely, and keep logs and vehicles in good shape. You’ll need a clean driving record, valid license, CPR certification, and ability to operate a lift.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Drive a route truck, deliver/pick up uniforms and facility products, and grow accounts with existing customers. Highlights include a 10-week paid training program, base pay + commission, 4-day workweek for most routes, no nights/weekends for most, bonuses, and full benefits with 401(k) + ESOP.

Employer: Dolese Bros.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (hours can be long/overtime)

Drive a ready-mix truck delivering concrete to job sites and handle pre/post-trip inspections and basic truck upkeep. Great if you have a Class A or B CDL, clean record, and don’t mind physical work and outdoor conditions with the stability of an established, employee-owned company.

Employer: Modus Inc (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Drive clients who need help getting to services and appointments, keep the vehicle clean, and communicate clearly about pick-ups. You’ll need to be 21+, have a valid license, clean driving record, your own insured vehicle, and comfort working with vulnerable populations.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Location: 1506 S Sheridan, Tulsa, OK 74112

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Evening delivery role where you earn hourly pay plus daily cash tips and delivery reimbursements. Must be 18+, have 2 years’ driving experience, a valid license, insured personal vehicle, and acceptable MVR; you’ll also help inside the restaurant between runs.

Employer: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Location: Tulsa, OK 74112

Type: Full-time

Deliver wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages to accounts, handle product, collect payments, and keep detailed delivery records. Comes with full “Top Shelf” benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, PTO, wellness program) and requires DOT certification and the ability to lift up to 48 lbs.

Employer: CrossRoads Building Supply

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour, ~40 hrs/week

Split role: about 35% driving, 65% warehouse. You’ll deliver building materials, pull and load stock, operate forklifts, and lift up to 80 lbs. Monday–Friday 7:00 am–4:30 pm with overtime, plus health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Tulsa, travels to job sites

Type: Full-time, traveling

Full-time, traveling Pay: $24.00–$34.00/hour

Operate heavy equipment for telecom construction—digging trenches, setting up sites, and working outdoors in all weather. Includes weekly pay, PTO, holidays, full benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement; you’ll need a valid driver’s license and comfort working physically and on the road.

Employer: Southern Hills Rehab Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the Selectis Health posting: drive a large van for residents, assist with loading/unloading, keep logs, and help with light maintenance. Requires clean driving record, valid license, CPR certification, and ability to operate a lift.

Employer: MHC Kenworth (Murphy-Hoffman Company)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Same role as the LinkedIn posting, listed on Indeed: entry-level diesel tech doing light maintenance under supervision with a clear training path. Offers competitive pay, medical/dental/Rx, PTO, 401(k) with employer match + profit sharing, FSA, and strong internal promotion opportunities.

Employer: Third Generation Electric (TGE)

Location: Tulsa, OK (traveling role)

Type: Full-time, travel + overtime

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Drive manual-transmission CDL trucks to construction/utility sites and work alongside the crew doing physical labor (trenching, conduit, cleanup). Expect weekly travel with company-paid lodging, overtime opportunities, per diem (if applicable), and benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.