Tulsa’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to leadership roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, there’s a good mix of hands-on and office-based jobs open.

Employer: Lucas James Talent Partners

Lucas James Talent Partners Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a high-impact leadership role over a multi-site manufacturing supply chain. You’ll own sourcing, inventory, logistics, and supplier management across U.S. locations, with room to redesign processes and lead a small team.

Employer: UNICON International Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)

Type: Contract, full-time schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, OT as needed)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, OT as needed) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inventory and yard role with heavy equipment and material handling. You’ll issue and receive materials, run inventory counts, work indoors and outdoors, and use tools like Excel and inventory software; steel-toe boots required.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want retail plus warehouse experience. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, and prep online orders for shipping or pickup, with access to employee discounts and broader Best Buy benefits.

Employer: Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not listed (logistics support role)

Not listed (logistics support role) Salary: Not listed

Support EMS operations by managing ambulance medical supplies and equipment. You’ll handle receiving, stocking, inventory, and basic equipment troubleshooting, with some non-emergency ambulance driving.

Employer: Encore Pro Staffing (East Tulsa manufacturing client)

(East Tulsa manufacturing client) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift (3:30pm–12:00am)

Likely full-time, Pay: $18.50/hour

Focus on inventory accuracy and cycle counts for a manufacturing company. You’ll verify incoming shipments, reconcile discrepancies, document damage, and use a forklift and basic Excel; benefits kick in when hired on.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.