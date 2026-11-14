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Tulsa
🚚 Tulsa Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
2 days ago
Tulsa’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to leadership roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, there’s a good mix of hands-on and office-based jobs open.
US Supply Chain Manager (Head of Supply Chain & Strategic Sourcing)
- Employer: Lucas James Talent Partners
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a high-impact leadership role over a multi-site manufacturing supply chain. You’ll own sourcing, inventory, logistics, and supplier management across U.S. locations, with room to redesign processes and lead a small team.
Stores Attendant-B
- Employer: UNICON International Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)
- Type: Contract, full-time schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, OT as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on inventory and yard role with heavy equipment and material handling. You’ll issue and receive materials, run inventory counts, work indoors and outdoors, and use tools like Excel and inventory software; steel-toe boots required.
Retail Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you want retail plus warehouse experience. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, and prep online orders for shipping or pickup, with access to employee discounts and broader Best Buy benefits.
Logistics Technician
- Employer: Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Not listed (logistics support role)
- Salary: Not listed
Support EMS operations by managing ambulance medical supplies and equipment. You’ll handle receiving, stocking, inventory, and basic equipment troubleshooting, with some non-emergency ambulance driving.
Receiving–Cycle Count Clerk (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Encore Pro Staffing (East Tulsa manufacturing client)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift (3:30pm–12:00am)
- Pay: $18.50/hour
Focus on inventory accuracy and cycle counts for a manufacturing company. You’ll verify incoming shipments, reconcile discrepancies, document damage, and use a forklift and basic Excel; benefits kick in when hired on.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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