Tulsa’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from field sales to office-based account work. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Thryv

Thryv Location: Tulsa, OK (local, mostly in-field)

(local, mostly in-field) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: On-target earnings about $96,800/year (varies by experience and territory) Work with local small businesses selling Thryv’s marketing and automation software. Build your own book of business, get world-class sales training, and sell a product that helps small businesses grow.

Employer: New Western

Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, in the field)

(on-site, in the field) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed Help investors buy residential investment properties and grow their portfolios. You’ll run property analyses, tour homes, negotiate offers, and use New Western’s tools and training to close deals in a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment.

Employer: Talentway Group

Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, office-based)

(on-site, office-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed Great fit if you enjoy campaign work and talking with people. You’ll help run live promotions, brand activations, and customer outreach across retail, telecom, hospitality, and more, with on-site training and room to grow.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (weekends and holidays required)

Full-time (weekends and holidays required) Pay: Estimated $50,000–$150,000/year (base + commission options) Sell RVs and the outdoor lifestyle with a clear sales process and CRM support. Start with a guaranteed hourly + commission, then choose to stay on that plan or move to 100% commission after 30 days.

Employer: ProRecruiters (for a Tulsa client)

(for a Tulsa client) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, contract

Full-time, Pay: $23–$25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm Office-based role managing customer orders for printed products like menus and coasters. You’ll enter orders, track jobs through production and shipping, and keep customers updated from start to finish.

Employer: Advance America (Purpose Financial)

Location: 1620 N. Lewis, Tulsa, OK 74110

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Full-time, in-branch Pay: Not listed (competitive wages; performance-based)

Not listed (competitive wages; performance-based) Perks: Health/Life benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement Branch-based sales role mixing customer service, lending, and local marketing. You’ll grow a loan portfolio, hit branch sales goals, and run community marketing while staying compliant with banking rules.

Employer: Roof’d Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK (field-based)

(field-based) Type: In-person, schedule-based (classified as “Other”)

In-person, schedule-based (classified as “Other”) Pay: About $800–$2,500/week, $75–$100+ per qualified appointment Perfect if you already know how to knock doors and book appointments. You’ll set qualified roof inspection appointments for project managers—no climbing roofs or closing deals, just pure canvassing.

Employer: Performance Stage, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16–$28/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:00pm

Perks: 401(k) with match, PTO Support the sales team for audio, video, lighting, and event production projects. You’ll answer phones, help build quotes, research prospects, make outbound calls, and keep calendars and customer info organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a real fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.