Tulsa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks with shop-floor experience and production leadership skills. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (801 N Xanthus Ave)

Type: Full-time

Lead production planning and scheduling for a Fortune 1000 manufacturer that supports power, communications, and infrastructure projects worldwide. This role owns the master production schedule, inventory levels, and on‑time shipments, and is a good fit if you have a degree (or equivalent experience), strong Excel skills, and several years in manufacturing leadership.

Employer: Chart Industries, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK 74115

Type: Full-time

Help run day‑to‑day production for a company building advanced cryogenic equipment used in everything from space launches to clean energy. You’ll train and review employees, drive 5S and lean improvements, and partner with other departments—ideal if you have 5+ years of manufacturing leadership and are comfortable with blueprints, Excel, and problem‑solving on the fly.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (801 N Xanthus Ave)

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on role laying out and fitting steel parts that become utility poles, towers, and other critical structures. Good for someone with 1+ year of layout/fitting or fabrication experience, able to read blueprints and use overhead cranes, with room to grow into welding, fabrication, or leadership.

Employer: Hayden Industrial

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (Exempt, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.)

Run and optimize production for a facility focused on air‑cooled heat exchangers/HVAC. You’ll manage schedules, budgets, safety, quality, and a production team while driving lean/continuous improvement—best for candidates with a relevant bachelor’s degree and 5–7 years in production management.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik Engine Services

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Senior quality leadership role in aviation, overseeing compliance with FAA regulations, AS9100/ISO 9001, and continuous improvement across the organization. Requires a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred), 10+ years of experience, knowledge of FAA repair station rules, and the ability to lead a team of 10+ while traveling as needed; relocation assistance may be available.

Employer: Klöckner & Co SE

Location: Tulsa, OK, US

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level friendly role packaging finished products to customer specs and keeping the line running smoothly. You’ll operate packaging equipment, use overhead cranes/forklifts, handle basic measurements, and keep paperwork and tagging accurate—great if you have a high school diploma, solid reliability, and like active, hands‑on work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.