Tulsa’s tech scene is busy right now, with big consulting firms and local employers all hiring. Here are several solid IT openings, from hands-on support to director and AI leadership roles.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Design and build cloud data pipelines using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL and mentor junior engineers. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data engineering and want client-facing work with bonus potential and full benefits.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead generative AI and data modernization projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, LangChain, RAG, vector DBs and Python. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience who wants to run AI workstreams and coach teams.

Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc 5000)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Contract

Support users with Windows (XP/10), AD, VPN, printers, MS Office, ITSM tools (ServiceNow, Remedy, etc.) and remote tools like TeamViewer/Bomgar. Great if you enjoy hands-on troubleshooting and phone support in a busy environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Senior consultant role designing D365 F&O + Power Platform environments, Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Best for someone with 6+ years in Dynamics/Power Platform who’s comfortable leading workshops and traveling.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Work on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity, Tableau/Power BI, generative AI and SQL/Python. Good for someone with 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who likes client-facing analytics work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Early–mid level role (2+ years experience) supporting eDiscovery and data analytics with Relativity, Power BI/Tableau, and basic programming (SQL/Python/etc.). Nice step if you want to grow in data + risk/forensics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead teams delivering eDiscovery and AI-driven unstructured data projects, manage scope and clients, and mentor consultants. A fit for 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery plus strong leadership and travel flexibility.

Employer: GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Gaming)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Entry-level field role installing and repairing gaming machines and signs in casinos, with hands-on training in first 6 months. Good if you like hardware, driving between sites, and customer-facing tech work (must be 21+ with clean license).

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP S/4 data migration workstreams, including mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover for finance transformations. Best for 5+ years SAP experience and comfort managing scope, budget, and teams.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Own SAP master data governance (MDG) across finance, customer, and supply chain, using S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, ABAP. Great for someone who enjoys data quality, governance design, and leading SAP project teams.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Executive-level role setting SAP data strategy, leading multi-workstream programs, and owning C‑suite relationships. A match for 9+ years SAP leadership experience and interest in business development and thought leadership.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/Anywhere in US (includes Tulsa)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $125,500 – $230,200

Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions directly with clients, using Python, cloud, MLOps/LLMOps, RAG, agentic systems. Good for 6–10 years AI/ML pros who want heavy client interaction and modern AI engineering.

Employer: MESA Products, Inc / ONEMESA

Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000

Lead the entire IT function (infrastructure, cybersecurity, apps, budget, vendors) for a multi-company organization. Onsite Mon–Fri, 8–5, ideal for 8+ years IT leadership with certifications like ITIL, CISM, PMP.

Employer: sdq

Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $24 – $26 per hour

Onsite support role (about 4–7 years experience) handling Windows, laptops/desktops, IMACs, ticket queues, SLAs, and some team leadership and reporting. Good if you like hands-on deskside work and coordinating with vendors and higher-level support.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.