undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tulsa
💻 Tulsa IT Jobs With Multiple Senior & Manager Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Tulsa’s tech scene is busy right now, with big consulting firms and local employers all hiring. Here are several solid IT openings, from hands-on support to director and AI leadership roles.
Managed Services – Data Engineer – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Design and build cloud data pipelines using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL and mentor junior engineers. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data engineering and want client-facing work with bonus potential and full benefits.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead generative AI and data modernization projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, LangChain, RAG, vector DBs and Python. Ideal for someone with 5+ years experience who wants to run AI workstreams and coach teams.
Desktop Support Specialist
- Employer: Sira Consulting (Inc 5000)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Contract
Support users with Windows (XP/10), AD, VPN, printers, MS Office, ITSM tools (ServiceNow, Remedy, etc.) and remote tools like TeamViewer/Bomgar. Great if you enjoy hands-on troubleshooting and phone support in a busy environment.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Senior consultant role designing D365 F&O + Power Platform environments, Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Best for someone with 6+ years in Dynamics/Power Platform who’s comfortable leading workshops and traveling.
Senior Consultant Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Work on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity, Tableau/Power BI, generative AI and SQL/Python. Good for someone with 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who likes client-facing analytics work.
Consultant Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
Early–mid level role (2+ years experience) supporting eDiscovery and data analytics with Relativity, Power BI/Tableau, and basic programming (SQL/Python/etc.). Nice step if you want to grow in data + risk/forensics.
Manager Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Lead teams delivering eDiscovery and AI-driven unstructured data projects, manage scope and clients, and mentor consultants. A fit for 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery plus strong leadership and travel flexibility.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Gaming)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level field role installing and repairing gaming machines and signs in casinos, with hands-on training in first 6 months. Good if you like hardware, driving between sites, and customer-facing tech work (must be 21+ with clean license).
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP S/4 data migration workstreams, including mapping, cleansing, validation, and cutover for finance transformations. Best for 5+ years SAP experience and comfort managing scope, budget, and teams.
SAP MDG Manager / General SAP Data Governance – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Own SAP master data governance (MDG) across finance, customer, and supply chain, using S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, ABAP. Great for someone who enjoys data quality, governance design, and leading SAP project teams.
SAP Data Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Executive-level role setting SAP data strategy, leading multi-workstream programs, and owning C‑suite relationships. A match for 9+ years SAP leadership experience and interest in business development and thought leadership.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering – Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open/Anywhere in US (includes Tulsa)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $125,500 – $230,200
Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions directly with clients, using Python, cloud, MLOps/LLMOps, RAG, agentic systems. Good for 6–10 years AI/ML pros who want heavy client interaction and modern AI engineering.
Director of IT
- Employer: MESA Products, Inc / ONEMESA
- Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000
Lead the entire IT function (infrastructure, cybersecurity, apps, budget, vendors) for a multi-company organization. Onsite Mon–Fri, 8–5, ideal for 8+ years IT leadership with certifications like ITIL, CISM, PMP.
Desktop Support
- Employer: sdq
- Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $24 – $26 per hour
Onsite support role (about 4–7 years experience) handling Windows, laptops/desktops, IMACs, ticket queues, SLAs, and some team leadership and reporting. Good if you like hands-on deskside work and coordinating with vendors and higher-level support.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.