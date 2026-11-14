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Tulsa
🏥 Tulsa Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles, Up to $525K+
2 days ago
Tulsa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to advanced specialties, plus several high-paying travel contracts.
Here are some standout openings around Tulsa, OK this week:
Urology Employment | 4-Day Work Week & APP Support
- Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, BC/BE Urologist
- Salary: Not listed (base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation)
Join 4 urologists with strong PA/NP support, dedicated OR block time, cysto room, and EPIC. Flexible schedule and J-1/O-1 support make this a great fit if you want work-life balance in a busy, established practice.
Rheumatology Employment | Established Outpatient Practice
- Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, BE/BC Rheumatologist
- Salary: Not listed (base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation)
Outpatient-only role with one physician and one APP, on the Hillcrest Medical Center campus with an infusion center onsite. Tenured staff and a service area of 1M mean a steady, well-supported panel.
Dermatology Employment | $525K Base, 4-Day Workweek
- Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic Dermatology South
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, BE/BC Dermatologist
- Salary: $525,000 base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation, malpractice with tail
Collegial team (3 derms, 2 APPs), 2–3 MAs per provider, no weekends or inpatient. EPIC + AI scribe tech helps you see 20+ patients/day without burning out.
Travel RDN – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist – $2,506/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $2,506/week gross
Work as a dietitian creating meal plans, counseling patients, and updating records. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, and free virtual care from day one.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,618/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 7a–3p, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $2,618/week gross
Day-shift cath lab contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Travel Acute Care Physical Therapist – Up to $2,269/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,092–$2,269/week
Acute care PT role with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses. Great if you want hospital experience with solid weekly pay.
Travel Inpatient Acute Physical Therapist – $2,316/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $2,316/week gross
Inpatient PT contract with day-1 health, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support focused on long-term relationships.
Travel ER RN – $1,613/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $1,613/week gross
ER contract with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and strong traveler perks like license reimbursement and pet-friendly housing.
Travel ER RN – $1,760/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $1,760/week gross
Fast-paced ER role with guaranteed hours, strong recruiter support, and medical/dental/vision plus 401(k) match.
Travel ED RN – $1,798/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $1,798/week gross
Night-shift ED contract with weekly pay, housing or stipend, day-1 benefits for you and family, and 401(k) match.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,786/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: 13-week travel, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $1,786/week gross
Night RRT contract with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and strong traveler perks like license reimbursement and pet insurance.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour
Frontline pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions and support patients. Training provided, benefits available even for part-time, and a clear path to grow your pharmacy career.
Licensed Beautician – Senior Care
- Employer: Selectis Health (Southern Hills Rehab Center)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hair and barber services to rehab residents in-house, helping them feel their best. Great fit if you’re licensed in Oklahoma and want a steady, relationship-based setting.
Radiology Technologist GS9014 – MRI Training
- Employer: Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
- Location: Tulsa, OK (OSU Biomedical Imaging Center)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Pay: $28.00–$31.50/hour
Outpatient MRI clinical and research facility seeking an ARRT(R) tech who wants structured on-the-job MRI training and a path to ARRT(MR).
Trauma Registrar – Hybrid
- Employer: Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Location: Tulsa, OK (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p (flexible)
- Salary: Not listed
Data-focused role abstracting and coding trauma cases to support quality, compliance, and trauma designation. Good match if you like detail work and have hospital/ICD-10 experience.
ECHO Tech – Cardiac Imaging
- Employer: Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Perform cardiac imaging and manage PACS workflow in a large health system. Multiple credential pathways accepted and strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support.
Clinical Registered Nurse – In-Home Acute Care
- Employer: DispatchHealth (partnering with Saint Francis Health System)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, 4x10s (11a–9p), on-site/in-home
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hospital-level care in patients’ homes—IVs, labs, meds, and care coordination. Great for RNs with 2+ years acute care who want something more independent and relationship-focused.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Senior Living
- Employer: Legend Senior Living®
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on resident care in an award-winning senior community, with PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and lots of internal promotion opportunities.
Hospice RN Case Manager – PRN
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: PRN / part-time flexible
- Salary: Not listed
PRN hospice case management with mileage reimbursement, CEUs, and strong benefits even for part-time. Ideal if you want flexible, meaningful end-of-life care work.
LPN – OB/GYN Clinic
- Employer: Ascension Medical Group
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based LPN role in women’s health—med passes, basic labs, and patient education, with full Ascension benefits and predictable weekday hours.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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