Tulsa’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to advanced specialties, plus several high-paying travel contracts.

Here are some standout openings around Tulsa, OK this week:

Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic

Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, BC/BE Urologist

Full-time, BC/BE Urologist Salary: Not listed (base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation)

Join 4 urologists with strong PA/NP support, dedicated OR block time, cysto room, and EPIC. Flexible schedule and J-1/O-1 support make this a great fit if you want work-life balance in a busy, established practice.

Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic

Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, BE/BC Rheumatologist

Full-time, BE/BC Rheumatologist Salary: Not listed (base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation)

Outpatient-only role with one physician and one APP, on the Hillcrest Medical Center campus with an infusion center onsite. Tenured staff and a service area of 1M mean a steady, well-supported panel.

Employer: Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic Dermatology South

Hillcrest HealthCare System / Utica Park Clinic Dermatology South Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, BE/BC Dermatologist

Full-time, BE/BC Dermatologist Salary: $525,000 base + wRVU, sign-on, loan help, relocation, malpractice with tail

Collegial team (3 derms, 2 APPs), 2–3 MAs per provider, no weekends or inpatient. EPIC + AI scribe tech helps you see 20+ patients/day without burning out.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week

13-week , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $2,506/week gross

Work as a dietitian creating meal plans, counseling patients, and updating records. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, and free virtual care from day one.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 7a–3p, 40 hrs/week

13-week , 7a–3p, 40 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $2,618/week gross

Day-shift cath lab contract with aggressive pay packages, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week

13-week , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week Pay: $2,092–$2,269/week

Acute care PT role with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses. Great if you want hospital experience with solid weekly pay.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week

13-week , 5x8 days, 40 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $2,316/week gross

Inpatient PT contract with day-1 health, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support focused on long-term relationships.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

13-week , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $1,613/week gross

ER contract with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and strong traveler perks like license reimbursement and pet-friendly housing.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

13-week , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $1,760/week gross

Fast-paced ER role with guaranteed hours, strong recruiter support, and medical/dental/vision plus 401(k) match.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

13-week , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $1,798/week gross

Night-shift ED contract with weekly pay, housing or stipend, day-1 benefits for you and family, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: 13-week travel , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

13-week , 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week Pay: Estimated $1,786/week gross

Night RRT contract with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and strong traveler perks like license reimbursement and pet insurance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Part-time (~ 25 hrs/week )

Part-time (~ ) Pay: $16.00–$24.00/hour

Frontline pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions and support patients. Training provided, benefits available even for part-time, and a clear path to grow your pharmacy career.

Employer: Selectis Health (Southern Hills Rehab Center)

Selectis Health (Southern Hills Rehab Center) Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide hair and barber services to rehab residents in-house, helping them feel their best. Great fit if you’re licensed in Oklahoma and want a steady, relationship-based setting.

Employer: Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences Location: Tulsa, OK (OSU Biomedical Imaging Center)

Tulsa, OK (OSU Biomedical Imaging Center) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Pay: $28.00–$31.50/hour

Outpatient MRI clinical and research facility seeking an ARRT(R) tech who wants structured on-the-job MRI training and a path to ARRT(MR).

Employer: Ascension St. John Medical Center

Ascension St. John Medical Center Location: Tulsa, OK (Hybrid)

Tulsa, OK (Hybrid) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p (flexible)

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p (flexible) Salary: Not listed

Data-focused role abstracting and coding trauma cases to support quality, compliance, and trauma designation. Good match if you like detail work and have hospital/ICD-10 experience.

Employer: Ascension St. John Medical Center

Ascension St. John Medical Center Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

Perform cardiac imaging and manage PACS workflow in a large health system. Multiple credential pathways accepted and strong benefits, PTO, and tuition support.

Employer: DispatchHealth (partnering with Saint Francis Health System)

DispatchHealth (partnering with Saint Francis Health System) Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, 4x10s (11a–9p), on-site/in-home

Full-time, 4x10s (11a–9p), on-site/in-home Salary: Not listed

Provide hospital-level care in patients’ homes—IVs, labs, meds, and care coordination. Great for RNs with 2+ years acute care who want something more independent and relationship-focused.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on resident care in an award-winning senior community, with PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and lots of internal promotion opportunities.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: PRN / part-time flexible

PRN / part-time flexible Salary: Not listed

PRN hospice case management with mileage reimbursement, CEUs, and strong benefits even for part-time. Ideal if you want flexible, meaningful end-of-life care work.

Employer: Ascension Medical Group

Ascension Medical Group Location: Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8a–5p Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role in women’s health—med passes, basic labs, and patient education, with full Ascension benefits and predictable weekday hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.