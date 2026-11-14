Tulsa’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kiosks to fine dining and pizza spots all over town. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, or growing into leadership, there’s a lot here.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities (no exact range listed)

This role runs a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and hitting financial goals. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals while working, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Bodean Restaurant & Market

Bodean Restaurant & Market Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $16.00/hour

Join an award-winning fine dining spot as the first smile guests see. You’ll greet guests, manage reservations, and seat tables, with flexible hours, training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Mazzio’s Location: 1723 W 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74107

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook/prep crew make pizzas and other menu items; front counter crew take orders, run the register, and keep things clean. Great if you’re 16+, energetic, and want a fast-paced, team-focused job with room to grow.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Mazzio’s Location: 10115G S Sheridan, Tulsa, OK 74133

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Evening shift leader role where you both lead and work alongside the crew. You’ll help manage shifts, handle guest issues, and support kitchen and front counter. Must be 18+ with HS diploma/GED; good step toward restaurant management.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Mazzio’s Location: 1506 S Sheridan, Tulsa, OK 74112

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar evening shift leader role at another Tulsa location. You’ll oversee operations, support the team, and help with tasks like scheduling and inventory. Great if you’re 18+, organized, and like being the go-to person on shift.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Mazzio’s Location: 3024 E 11th St, Tulsa, OK 74104

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Evening shifts near TU, perfect for students or anyone wanting flexible hours. Roles include kitchen prep and front counter, with a focus on friendly service and clean, safe food handling; 16+ welcome.

Employer: Mazzio’s

Mazzio’s Location: 10115G S Sheridan, Tulsa, OK 74133

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + daily cash tips/reimbursements (exact rate not listed)

Multiple roles: delivery driver (18+ with car/insurance), cook/prep, and front counter (16+). Good pick if you want evening shifts, fast cash from tips, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Popeyes

Popeyes Location: Bixby on S. Memorial Dr. (Greater Tulsa area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour + monthly bonus opportunity

Lead busy shifts, support the team, and keep guests happy at Popeyes. Comes with free meal every shift, health/vision/dental, paid vacation (1 week after 6 months, 2 weeks after 1 year), and growth potential if you have 6–12 months shift lead experience.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.02 – $17.24/hour

Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living community, plus help with salad bar, desserts, and special events. Good fit if you like steady, respectful interaction with seniors and want structured work with clear sanitation and safety standards.

Employer: Southern Hills Rehab Center

Southern Hills Rehab Center Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your Oklahoma beautician license to provide hair care for residents in a rehab/long-term care setting. This is a more relaxed, relationship-focused role where you help residents feel like themselves again.

Employer: Saint Francis Health System

Saint Francis Health System Location: Tulsa, OK 74133 (South Campus)

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Pay: Not listed

Make specialty coffees and grab-n-go items for hospital staff and visitors, handle cash/credit, and keep the kiosk clean and stocked. Requires HS diploma/GED, Oklahoma Food Handler’s permit, and 6–12 months food or retail experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Tulsa spots tend to fill their best shifts fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.