Tulsa’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in aviation, utilities, consulting, and education. If you’ve got management experience, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career and pay.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Tulsa, OK (Midwest Region coverage)

Salary: $153,000 – $275,100

Type: Full-time

Lead aviation growth across multiple states while still staying hands-on with airport planning, design, and program delivery. Ideal if you have 15+ years in aviation, love client development, and want a big regional impact with a major engineering firm.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Tulsa, OK (or Dallas, TX)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support major capital projects by tracking budgets, forecasts, and schedules for engineering programs. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in project controls, are strong in Excel, and want a path into higher-level project or program management.

Employer: Laureate Institute for Brain Research

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day operations for participant recruitment and assessments in cutting-edge brain research. Great for someone with clinical research or healthcare experience who enjoys leading teams, improving workflows, and using data to boost enrollment.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own complex aviation projects end-to-end, from business case to handover, with global stakeholders and strict safety standards. Comes with strong benefits (401k, healthcare, flight privileges, relocation possible) and suits someone with 2–3+ years’ experience and aviation/MRO knowledge.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead quality for engines and components, drive continuous improvement, and ensure FAA and AS9100/ISO 9001 compliance. Best for senior leaders with 10+ years’ experience and deep aviation quality/regulatory expertise; relocation may be available.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Tulsa, OK campus option (on-campus role)

Salary: $400,000/year

Type: Full-time, W2

Be the trusted point person for every family at an Alpha campus, driving retention and referrals for their AI-powered “2 Hour Learning” model. Perfect if you’ve spent 12+ years managing ultra–high-touch client or family relationships (private education, wealth, luxury, etc.) and want impact in K–12.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Tulsa, OK (Remote-friendly, utility client focus)

Salary: $73,450 – $132,775

Type: Full-time

Lead capital transmission and substation projects for a major electric utility client, guiding cross-functional teams and mentoring junior PMs. Great for someone with 6+ years of project management in the electric utility space who wants growth, training, and flexible work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tulsa, OK (Consulting, travel likely)

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP Customer Experience/CRM programs for utilities clients, from strategy through implementation, while mentoring teams and driving new business. Best for leaders with 9+ years in SAP CX/CRM who want a director-level consulting role with big upside.

Employer: EY

Location: Tulsa, OK (Anywhere in U.S., travel up to ~50%)

Salary (most US locations): $128,400 – $235,300

Type: Full-time

Manage clinical research transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems, tying research strategy to operations and finance. Ideal if you have 7+ years consulting in clinical research and want to lead complex, multi-stakeholder projects.

Employer: Select Engineering, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (In-person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own Primavera P6 schedules for EPC projects, keeping engineering, fabrication, and construction aligned and on time. Great for someone with 4+ years in project controls (oil & gas EPC preferred) who wants a specialist role with solid benefits.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik Engine Services

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Very similar to the Lufthansa Project Manager role above: lead complex aviation projects, coordinate global stakeholders, and ensure compliance and documentation. Strong benefits and possible relocation; good for early- to mid-career PMs with aviation/MRO exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Tulsa leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.