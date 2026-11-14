Tulsa’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of field work, steady hours, and several paths into leadership. Here are some of the stronger openings around town this week.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial GC)

Michael Page (for a commercial GC) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 – $120,000+ per year

Lead day-to-day field operations on multi‑million‑dollar commercial jobs (healthcare, mixed-use, public, renovation). Good fit if you’re already a commercial superintendent and want direct access to ownership and clear growth into senior ops leadership.

Employer: CEC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level electrical helper role—no prior electrical experience needed, just a current apprentice license, driver’s license, and solid work ethic. You’ll handle material, basic installs, and site cleanup while learning the trade on active construction sites.

Employer: CEC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Top-level field leader for large, ground‑up electrical projects. You’ll run multiple crews, coordinate with GCs, handle scheduling and safety, and work both in the field and office—ideal if you have 10+ years commercial/industrial electrical and want big‑scope responsibility.

Employer: DOMS TV Mounting

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Contract (1099, full-time hours)

Pay: About $600 – $1,800 per week (per-job pay)

Independent contractor role doing mostly TV installs and some light handyman work. You set your own schedule, work 1–4 jobs a day, and must have real TV-mounting experience, your own tools, and reliable vehicle.

Employer: Keller Home Enhancements

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000 – $110,000 per year (base + performance bonus)

Run day‑to‑day production for a growing bath remodel division—scheduling, crews, materials, budgets, and customer communication. Great for someone with bath remodel/shower install experience who wants leadership, systems-building, and long‑term growth.

Employer: Wilco Guttering

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (25–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.03 per hour

Outdoor role installing and repairing gutters on homes and commercial buildings. Good match if you’re comfortable on ladders up to 3 stories, using hand/power tools, and have general construction or roofing/trim experience.

Employer: Sapphire Window Cleaning

Location: Tulsa, OK 74146

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, paid time off

Install and remove holiday lighting on roofs, gutters, and landscaping. Great if you’ve done roofing, landscaping, or exterior work and are comfortable on ladders and lifts; paid training and steady seasonal outdoor work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop-based structural welding role reading blueprints and following codes. Best for welders with solid fabrication skills, math for measurements, and experience with structural steel standards.

Employer: Suzuki of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $300 – $350 per week

Blend of shop knowledge and front‑office work: inspect vehicles, build repair estimates, write service orders, and help with accounting and payments. Good if you have mechanic/service writer experience and like talking with customers.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Tulsa, traveling role

Type: Not stated (foreman position; appears full-time)

Not stated (foreman position; appears full-time) Pay: $27.00 – $40.00 per hour

Benefits: Weekly pay, PTO, holidays, parental leave, full insurance, 401(k) w/ match, stock purchase plan, education reimbursement, discounts

Lead telecom construction crews, operate heavy equipment, and travel to job sites. Strong fit if you have 3+ years related experience, prior foreman work, and like field leadership with solid benefits.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (flat-rate)

Pay: $22.55 – $53.48 per hour (flat-rate range)

(flat-rate range) Benefits: PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, parental leave, discounts, training

Hands-on RV service role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Ideal if you have trade school or tech experience and want varied repair work with big-company benefits.

Employer: ARCOSA (Wind Towers & Utility Structures)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not stated (plant role; appears full-time)

Not stated (plant role; appears full-time) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, FSA, company-paid life & AD&D, 401(k) w/ match, disability, EAP

Plant welding role laying out, fitting, and completing multi‑pass welds on large structures. Good for welders with 1+ year experience who can pass a 2F test and want steady work in big‑project infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.