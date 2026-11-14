Tulsa has some solid options right now if you like helping people and building up the community. These roles are full-time and focused on youth, families, and mental health support.

Employer: John 3:16 Mission

John 3:16 Mission Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: From $18.00/hour (40+ hours/week)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

This role helps plan after-school and youth programs (Bible studies, tutoring, recreation, field trips) and also coordinates volunteers at the Family Youth Center. Good fit if you have youth ministry experience, enjoy organizing activities, and like working with volunteers.

Employer: Family & Children’s Services

Family & Children’s Services Location: Tulsa, OK (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000/year + $3,000 COPES premium + $1,000 bonus

Benefits: Premium medical, dental, vision (75% employer-paid medical), 403(b) with up to 6% match, life & disability, wellness programs, up to 34 paid days off in year one, trainings & CEUs

Work on the Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services (COPES) team doing crisis outreach, follow-up, and service navigation to help people avoid hospitalization, jail, or homelessness. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in a social science field, 6+ months with SMI clients, 2+ years behavioral health experience, and an Oklahoma driver’s license.

Employer: Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. (Centerstone/Brightli network)

Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc. (Centerstone/Brightli network) Location: Tulsa, OK

Department: Outpatient

Outpatient Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement, life insurance, paid time off, mileage reimbursement, EAP, employee discounts, ongoing training, internal advancement

Support adults, kids, and families with case management, life skills, and connecting to housing, social services, and treatment. You’ll need a bachelor’s in a related field, Oklahoma Certified Behavioral Health Case Manager II credential, and a valid driver’s license with insurance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more related roles on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.