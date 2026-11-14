Tulsa’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for video and social media pros. If you love cameras, editing, and storytelling, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: ConsumerAffairs

ConsumerAffairs Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office studio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55K – $70K

Lead ConsumerAffairs’ first in-house video pod, managing a small team and a dedicated studio. You’ll own the video strategy across ads, YouTube, TikTok, Reels, email, and more, with a big focus on performance and growth.

Employer: ConsumerAffairs

ConsumerAffairs Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office studio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60K – $95K

Hands-on lead role for someone who lives and breathes video. You’ll concept, shoot, and edit short- and long-form content, run the content calendar, test ad creatives, and help build the playbook for future video pods.

Employer: Oral Roberts Ministries (Richard Roberts Ministries)

Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

Type: Part-time (approx. 20–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $23 – $26 per hour

Faith-based role for a creative who loves Jesus, social media, and storytelling. You’ll film, photograph, and edit behind-the-scenes ministry content, manage Instagram/Facebook/TikTok, and help grow their online community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.