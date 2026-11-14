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🎨 Tulsa Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
Tulsa’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for video and social media pros. If you love cameras, editing, and storytelling, there are a few solid roles worth a look.
Video Content Lead
- Employer: ConsumerAffairs
- Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office studio)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55K – $70K
Lead ConsumerAffairs’ first in-house video pod, managing a small team and a dedicated studio. You’ll own the video strategy across ads, YouTube, TikTok, Reels, email, and more, with a big focus on performance and growth.
Video Content Creator Lead
- Employer: ConsumerAffairs
- Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office studio)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60K – $95K
Hands-on lead role for someone who lives and breathes video. You’ll concept, shoot, and edit short- and long-form content, run the content calendar, test ad creatives, and help build the playbook for future video pods.
Social Media & Digital Content Coordinator
- Employer: Oral Roberts Ministries (Richard Roberts Ministries)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)
- Type: Part-time (approx. 20–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $23 – $26 per hour
Faith-based role for a creative who loves Jesus, social media, and storytelling. You’ll film, photograph, and edit behind-the-scenes ministry content, manage Instagram/Facebook/TikTok, and help grow their online community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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