Tulsa’s engineering scene is busy, especially around data centers, industrial equipment, and utilities. If you’re technical and like solving real‑world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead detailed electrical and instrumentation design for industrial and onshore oil & gas projects—everything from 3D models and load lists to loop drawings and hazardous location plans. Ideal if you have a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and 8–20 years of design experience and want a role with client interaction, site visits, and budget responsibility.

Employer: Nesco Resource (industrial equipment manufacturer client)

(industrial equipment manufacturer client) Location: Open (role listed from Tulsa, OK)

(role listed from Tulsa, OK) Type: Full-time · Direct hire

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Lead global R&D for heat transfer and thermal management equipment, guiding new product design from concept through production. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Mechanical/Thermal Engineering, 10+ years in thermal/industrial design, and 5+ years leading engineering teams, with strong CFD/FEA and pressure-vessel standards experience.

Employer: Olsson

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with one of the world’s largest tech companies on complex data center projects, handling Revit drafting, field verification, and construction closeout. Good for someone with Revit/AutoCAD skills, construction or engineering knowledge, and a desire to split time between office and field while enjoying strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Olsson

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Olsson’s team delivering cutting‑edge data centers for a major tech client. You’ll support electrical design, Revit work, field checks, and quality control on fast‑paced projects. Best for candidates with a related bachelor’s degree, Revit experience, and interest in electrical/mechanical systems plus flexible work options.

Employer: Jobot (industrial engineering/manufacturing client)

(industrial engineering/manufacturing client) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 per year

Own PLC‑based automation and instrumentation from design through commissioning for heavy industrial equipment. Great if you have 8+ years in industrial controls, strong Allen‑Bradley ControlLogix/Studio 5000, FactoryTalk, and are open to 15–25% travel for FAT/SAT, startup, and troubleshooting.

Employer: Jobot (industrial equipment manufacturer client)

(industrial equipment manufacturer client) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 per year

Blend electrical design and hands‑on controls work—design control panels and schematics, program Allen‑Bradley PLCs, and support HMI/SCADA with FactoryTalk. A strong match for engineers with 8+ years in industrial controls who like high autonomy, commissioning work, and about 25% travel.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Tulsa, OK, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.14 – $44.80 per hour

Use CAD to create and maintain maps, schematics, and facility drawings for a major utility, with clear paths to higher designer levels. Good for those with an AAS in drafting/CAD or engineering tech (or equivalent experience) who want stable work, strong benefits, and are open to some travel and occasional overtime.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Tulsa’s best engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.