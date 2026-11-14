Tulsa’s finance scene is busy right now, from Fortune 500 corporate roles to big-name public accounting and defense. Here are a few strong options if you work with numbers.

Employer: Ingredion Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated Location: Tulsa, OK (Hybrid, no relocation)

(Hybrid, no relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000 – $85,333/year + potential bonus

Fortune 500 role handling US/Canada accounting, GAAP work, SOX controls, and audits. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years of accounting/finance/audit experience, a Bachelor’s in Accounting, and are comfortable with Excel and SAP. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Kratos Turbine Technologies)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Kratos Turbine Technologies) Location: Tulsa, OK area (on-site, with remote considered)

(on-site, with remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior executive role leading all finance, FP&A, budgeting, and reporting for a growing defense/aerospace division. Designed for someone with 15+ years of financial leadership, deep FAR/CAS/DCAA/DCMA and GAAP/SOX experience, and a track record managing senior finance teams. Includes a broad benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: PwC

Location: Tulsa, OK (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $252,450/year (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

Lead external audits for energy, utilities, and resources clients, from planning through final reports. Ideal if you have 4+ years of audit experience, an active CPA, and want exposure to complex GAAP/GAAS issues plus digital audit tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday/vacation time, and other firm benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.