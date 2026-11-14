⚠️ City of Tulsa online services offline Nov 13–14

Several City of Tulsa online systems will be down for maintenance from 6 p.m. on Friday, November 13 through noon on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

During this time, you won’t be able to use:

Online utility bill payments

IVR utility payments (phone payment system)

(phone payment system) Bulky waste pickup scheduling

The City’s online Career board

Employee Self Service

If you need to pay a bill, schedule bulky waste, or check City job listings, try to do it before 6 p.m. Friday or after noon Saturday.

All systems are scheduled to be back online by noon, Saturday, November 14, 2026.