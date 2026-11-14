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Tulsa
⚠️ Tulsa online bill pay and services down Nov 13–14
13 days ago
⚠️ City of Tulsa online services offline Nov 13–14
Several City of Tulsa online systems will be down for maintenance from 6 p.m. on Friday, November 13 through noon on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
During this time, you won’t be able to use:
- Online utility bill payments
- IVR utility payments (phone payment system)
- Bulky waste pickup scheduling
- The City’s online Career board
- Employee Self Service
If you need to pay a bill, schedule bulky waste, or check City job listings, try to do it before 6 p.m. Friday or after noon Saturday.
All systems are scheduled to be back online by noon, Saturday, November 14, 2026.
More Info: City of Tulsa
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