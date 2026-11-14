Tulsa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local shelter pets who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa

Phone: (918) 495-3647

Dorian is a young brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start with a new family. The Humane Society can share more about his personality, vaccines, and whether he’s fixed yet.

👉 Meet Dorian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa

Phone: (918) 495-3647

Aelin is a striking black-and-white baby girl. Contact the Humane Society to learn more about her health, shots, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet Aelin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/red

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa

Phone: (918) 495-3647

Jonesy is a fluffy orange/red baby boy. The shelter can tell you more about his grooming needs, energy level, and vet care so far.

👉 Meet Jonesy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

TYLER is a brown tabby baby boy at the city shelter with a waived adoption fee. Call to ask about his temperament, vaccines, and whether he’s already neutered.

👉 Meet TYLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

CRYSTAL is a young brown tabby girl with no adoption fee. The shelter can share details on her health, spay status, and how she behaves in the kennel.

👉 Meet CRYSTAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten)

Young (not a tiny kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

SPEEDY is a black-and-white tuxedo boy. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his activity level, any training, and medical history.

👉 Meet SPEEDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

CHRYSLER is a mostly gray/blue baby girl. Call the city shelter to ask about her vet care, spay status, and how she does with people and other animals.

👉 Meet CHRYSLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue

Adoption fee: $106

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Pepper is a gray/blue baby girl at Tulsa SPCA. The team there can tell you about her medical care, personality, and if she might fit with your home.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare

Phone: (918) 596-8000

MIKA is a tuxedo baby girl with a waived adoption fee. Contact the shelter to learn more about her care, behavior, and next steps to bring her home.

👉 Meet MIKA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Adoption fee: $96

Shelter: Tulsa SPCA

Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003

Willow is a beautiful adult tortoiseshell cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and may already have good house manners—ask Tulsa SPCA for details on her history and health.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or visit in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Tulsa cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.