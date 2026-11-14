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🐱 Tulsa Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Adults Waiting for You
Tulsa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few local shelter pets who are ready to meet you.
Dorian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
- Phone: (918) 495-3647
Dorian is a young brown tabby boy looking for a fresh start with a new family. The Humane Society can share more about his personality, vaccines, and whether he’s fixed yet.
👉 Meet Dorian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aelin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
- Phone: (918) 495-3647
Aelin is a striking black-and-white baby girl. Contact the Humane Society to learn more about her health, shots, and how she does with other pets.
👉 Meet Aelin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jonesy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
- Phone: (918) 495-3647
Jonesy is a fluffy orange/red baby boy. The shelter can tell you more about his grooming needs, energy level, and vet care so far.
👉 Meet Jonesy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TYLER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
TYLER is a brown tabby baby boy at the city shelter with a waived adoption fee. Call to ask about his temperament, vaccines, and whether he’s already neutered.
👉 Meet TYLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRYSTAL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
CRYSTAL is a young brown tabby girl with no adoption fee. The shelter can share details on her health, spay status, and how she behaves in the kennel.
👉 Meet CRYSTAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPEEDY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (not a tiny kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
SPEEDY is a black-and-white tuxedo boy. Reach out to the shelter to learn about his activity level, any training, and medical history.
👉 Meet SPEEDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHRYSLER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
CHRYSLER is a mostly gray/blue baby girl. Call the city shelter to ask about her vet care, spay status, and how she does with people and other animals.
👉 Meet CHRYSLER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $106
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Pepper is a gray/blue baby girl at Tulsa SPCA. The team there can tell you about her medical care, personality, and if she might fit with your home.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIKA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
MIKA is a tuxedo baby girl with a waived adoption fee. Contact the shelter to learn more about her care, behavior, and next steps to bring her home.
👉 Meet MIKA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $96
- Shelter: Tulsa SPCA
- Phone: (918) 428-7722 ext.1003
Willow is a beautiful adult tortoiseshell cat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and may already have good house manners—ask Tulsa SPCA for details on her history and health.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or visit in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Tulsa cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.