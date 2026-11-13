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Tulsa
🎓 Tulsa Education Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Openings
7 days ago
Tulsa’s education job scene is heating up, especially for folks who love coaching, data, and new school models. If you’re ready to move beyond traditional classrooms, these roles are worth a look.
Leadership Coach, Alpha – $150,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, relocation support available)
- Salary: $150,000/year, W2, paid weekly, day-one health benefits
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about coaching adults, not teaching lessons. You’ll develop and manage Guides, lead life-skills and leadership workshops for K–8 students, use performance data to drive results, and model a high-expectations, high-support culture on campus.
Reading Program Coordinator, Alpha – $100,000/year
- Employer: Alpha School
- Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, relocation support available)
- Salary: $100,000/year, W2, paid weekly, day-one health, dental, vision
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for a K–3 reading expert who also loves being a homeroom guide. About 70% of your day is guiding students through AI-based core learning and workshops, and 30% is targeted structured-literacy work to close decoding and fluency gaps.
Lead Specialist, GPS Talent Development – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK (travel up to 20%)
- Salary Range: $80,400 – $133,900/year (plus potential discretionary annual incentive)
- Type: Full-time
- Application deadline: November 16, 2026
This is a learning & development role for adults, not kids. You’ll design and run in-person and virtual training programs, manage learning projects, and partner with leaders to align development with business goals in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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