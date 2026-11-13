Tulsa’s education job scene is heating up, especially for folks who love coaching, data, and new school models. If you’re ready to move beyond traditional classrooms, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, relocation support available)

(on-site, relocation support available) Salary: $150,000/year, W2, paid weekly, day-one health benefits

Type: Full-time

This role is all about coaching adults, not teaching lessons. You’ll develop and manage Guides, lead life-skills and leadership workshops for K–8 students, use performance data to drive results, and model a high-expectations, high-support culture on campus.

Employer: Alpha School

Alpha School Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, relocation support available)

(on-site, relocation support available) Salary: $100,000/year, W2, paid weekly, day-one health, dental, vision

Type: Full-time

Perfect for a K–3 reading expert who also loves being a homeroom guide. About 70% of your day is guiding students through AI-based core learning and workshops, and 30% is targeted structured-literacy work to close decoding and fluency gaps.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK (travel up to 20%)

(travel up to 20%) Salary Range: $80,400 – $133,900/year (plus potential discretionary annual incentive)

(plus potential discretionary annual incentive) Type: Full-time

Application deadline: November 16, 2026

This is a learning & development role for adults, not kids. You’ll design and run in-person and virtual training programs, manage learning projects, and partner with leaders to align development with business goals in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.