🚚 Tulsa Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s logistics scene is busy right now, from public health purchasing to hands-on warehouse work. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods and supplies moving smoothly.

Employer: SSi People

SSi People Location: Tulsa, OK (100% onsite; Tulsa or Houston)

(100% onsite; Tulsa or Houston) Type: CONTRACT

CONTRACT Salary: Not listed

Work on the full lifecycle of strategic supplier agreements in a fast-paced, technical environment. Great fit if you have 5+ years in contracts/procurement/supply chain and strong experience with MSAs in energy/oil & gas–type industries.

Employer: Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Coordinate food distributions like Mobile Pantry and Farmers’ Markets so neighbors get what they need with dignity. Role mixes field work, volunteer leadership, inventory coordination, and data tracking, with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: GRUBBS Family of Dealerships

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: FULL-TIME (2nd shift)

FULL-TIME (2nd shift) Salary: Not listed

Keep an automotive parts warehouse running smoothly by receiving, stocking, and pulling parts so techs never wait. Good for someone organized who likes physical work, with chances to grow into parts counter or management plus health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle purchase perks.

Employer: Tulsa Health Department

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: FULL-TIME, onsite

FULL-TIME, onsite Salary: Starting at $43,350/year

Support public health by handling purchasing for Tulsa City-County Health Department programs, from vendor quotes to bids and compliance. Comes with a strong government-style benefits package (pension, health, dental, vision, generous PTO, holidays, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Tulsa’s logistics scene keeps opening new doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.