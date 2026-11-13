Tulsa’s industrial scene is busy, and that means steady demand for people who know safety, compliance, and the environment. If you’re into EHS work, there are a couple of solid options open right now.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group

ASSA ABLOY Group Location: Tulsa, OK (supports Perimeter Security sites across North America)

(supports Perimeter Security sites across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role owning environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and physical security across multiple sites. You’ll lead compliance programs (air, water, waste), ISO 14001, safety training, audits, and sustainability reporting, with moderate travel and direct influence on company-wide safety culture.

Employer: Hayden Industrial

Location: Tulsa, OK 74117

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on safety & environmental technician role in an industrial setting, ideal if you’re early in your EHS career and bilingual. You’ll help with OSHA and EPA compliance, inspections, incident investigations, training support, and environmental reporting, with a 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—update your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.