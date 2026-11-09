📅 Tulsa’s 60-10 win, homecoming set; OSU hosts No. 10 Tech

📅 Tulsa, Southeastern, Northeastern State score big football wins

It was a big weekend for Oklahoma college football.

Tulsa 60, Tulane 10 – Tulsa put up its highest point total under coach Tre Lamb, leading 32-0 at halftime and finishing with a 60-10 road win. QB Baylor Hayes went 26-of-33 for 338 yards and 4 TDs, the program’s first 300-yard passer since Oct. 26, 2024. WR Oran Singleton had 13 catches for 177 yards and 3 TDs, setting a single-game receptions record at Yulman Stadium. Tulsa outgained Tulane 562-204 and made 2 interceptions.

Tulsa hosts Florida Atlantic for homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Southeastern 30, Southern Arkansas 27 – In Durant, Southeastern Oklahoma State moved to 8-2, with two special-teams scores and QB Levay Duncan running for two TDs and throwing another. They finish the regular season at East Central at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ada.

Northeastern State 31, McKendree 20 – Northeastern State improved to 6-3, outgaining McKendree 431-233 in Lebanon, Illinois.

Looking ahead, Oklahoma State hosts No. 10 Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.