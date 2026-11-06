🏗️ Tulsa Engineering Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $140K+

Tulsa’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of power, energy, and construction work plus some niche specialist roles. If you’re an engineer in Tulsa (or open to remote with Tulsa ties), these are worth a look.

Employer: Galloway & Company, LLC

Galloway & Company, LLC Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$45/hr

Design fire sprinkler, standpipe, fire pump, fire alarm, and life safety systems using Revit/AutoCAD. 10+ years’ experience in fire protection design plus NFPA/IBC/IFC knowledge; 100% employer‑paid benefits, bonus and profit sharing.

Employer: Entegee

Entegee Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite)

(onsite) Type: W2 contract

Pay: $60–$65/hr

Contract role in a regulated industry (aerospace/defense) with FAA exposure. Requires BSME, 3+ years’ experience, strong FEA and communication skills, and ability to handle deadlines in a fast‑paced environment.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Remote, South‑Central region (Tulsa listed as preferred)

Type: Full-time

Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission projects up to 765kV using PLS‑CADD, managing scope, schedule, and multi‑disciplinary teams. Needs BS in Engineering, 7–10 years transmission experience, and a PE license.

Employer: DONAN (Alpine Intel)

(Alpine Intel) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Perform site studies on residential damage, then write detailed technical reports. Must be a licensed PE (civil/structural or related), with experience in failure analysis and residential construction; work is field‑heavy and physically active.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Tulsa, OK (travel/field work likely)

(travel/field work likely) Type: Full-time

Entry‑level construction project engineer role on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Requires a construction management/engineering degree or equivalent experience; lots of field time, QA/QC, documentation, and schedule support.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Early‑career mechanical/electrical engineer role focused on M/E systems for advanced facilities. Requires BS in mechanical, electrical, or architectural engineering; you’ll help with M/E estimates, design reviews, shop drawings, and commissioning.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a consulting firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a consulting firm) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$140,000/year

Lead structural design and analysis for buildings (steel, concrete, masonry) and act as a client‑facing technical lead. Needs 7+ years structural experience and a PE (required or strongly preferred).

Employer: Acuren / TiC Solutions

Location: Tulsa, OK area (within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Field role inspecting pressure equipment to API 510/570/653 and ASME standards. Requires API 510/570/653 certifications, AWS CWI, and 5–8+ years’ experience, ideally supporting petrochemical facilities.

Employer: Williams

Location: Tulsa, OK (HQ) and other U.S. sites

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 (BS) / $110,000 (MS)

A 12‑month elite development program for May/Dec 2026 grads in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. Starts January 25, 2027, includes 6 weeks of intensive onboarding in Tulsa, field travel, relocation support, and strong total rewards.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Tulsa, OK (listed as fully remote)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $50.07–$70.10/hr

Lead a substation engineering team, own budgets/schedules, and act as main contact for the customer. Requires BS in Electrical Engineering, 10+ years substation P&C experience, 4+ years leading teams, and a PE (or willingness to obtain).

Employer: Actalent

Location: Tulsa, OK (fully remote)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $45–$60/hr

Design and review 4–69 kV overhead and underground distribution projects, lead small design teams, and support construction. Needs 8+ years utility distribution design experience and an Electrical PE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.