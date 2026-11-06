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🚔 Tulsa Public Safety Jobs: Multiple Security Roles Up to $81K
Tulsa has some solid security openings right now, from flexible part‑time patrols to higher‑pay protection work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time Unarmed Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour + weekly pay
Set schedule every Wednesday afternoon/evening, with the option to grab extra shifts for more hours. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, monitor access, respond to incidents, and get access to benefits and a clear path to full‑time work.
Duplicate Indeed listing found for this same role; included only once here.
Security Officer (Armed & Unarmed)
- Employer: Owl Nite Security
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: On‑site (armed and unarmed roles)
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
Patrol on foot, watch cameras, control access, and help visitors and staff. This one stands out for its benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO) and chances to grow, if you can meet CLEET and background requirements.
Security Specialist / Protector
- Employer: Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, travel and residential protection
- Pay: $70,000 – $81,000 first-year earnings (base + potential)
High‑end protection work for at‑risk public figures: monitoring a command center, securing homes and travel, and responding to emergencies. Expect a 12‑day training academy, fitness and swim tests, firearm/security licensing, and a strong 401(k) with up to $15,000 first‑year employer contribution.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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