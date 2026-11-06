🚧 Tulsa Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Tulsa’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for welders, plumbers, and techs. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jackson Streets MEP Contractors, Inc.

Jackson Streets MEP Contractors, Inc. Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $38.65–$45.00 per hour (about $80K+ at 40 hrs/wk)

(about at 40 hrs/wk) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, company truck, union benefits, bonus, overtime, signing bonus

This is a commercial service plumbing role for a licensed Journeyman with at least 5 years’ experience. You’ll troubleshoot multi-story building issues, work on gas/electric and tankless water heaters, and handle cast iron, PVC, copper, and gas piping.

Same role also listed here via Indeed: Service Plumber – Journeyman Licensed

Employer: Hayden Industrial

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:30pm , some Fridays/evenings/weekends as needed

Mon–Thu, , some Fridays/evenings/weekends as needed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, FSA/HSA, EAP, tuition reimbursement, professional development

You’ll weld carbon and stainless for high-performance air-cooled heat exchangers using MIG and TIG, reading blueprints, and meeting ASME standards. This is a safety‑sensitive role in a classic fabrication shop environment; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group / Ameristar Perimeter Security USA

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm, overtime as required

This role focuses on MIG and flux-core welding of gates and parts to dimensional drawings. You’ll need prior welding experience or tech school, plus the ability to read a tape measure and drawings; you may be tested to AWS D1.1/D1.3 standards.

Employer: ACC Home Remodeling

Location: Tulsa, OK – On the road

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000–$80,000 per year , pay per job

, pay per job Benefits: Flexible schedule

You’ll visit customers’ homes to take accurate measurements and create blueprints for Home Depot remodeling projects. You must provide your own truck, tools, and liability insurance and be able to pass a background check.

Employer: Grubbs Family of Dealerships

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00 per flag hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee vehicle purchase program, paid training

Perfect for newer techs: you’ll handle oil changes, tire rotations, fluid services, and inspections in the express lane, with training and a path to more advanced technician roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tulsa’s trades employers often grow people into the next level once they’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.