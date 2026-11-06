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🚧 Tulsa Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings
Tulsa’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for welders, plumbers, and techs. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results, these roles are worth a look.
Service Plumber – Journeyman Licensed (Union, $38.65–$45/hr)
- Employer: Jackson Streets MEP Contractors, Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $38.65–$45.00 per hour (about $80K+ at 40 hrs/wk)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, company truck, union benefits, bonus, overtime, signing bonus
This is a commercial service plumbing role for a licensed Journeyman with at least 5 years’ experience. You’ll troubleshoot multi-story building issues, work on gas/electric and tankless water heaters, and handle cast iron, PVC, copper, and gas piping.
Same role also listed here via Indeed: Service Plumber – Journeyman Licensed
Class B Welder – 2nd Shift (Industrial Heat Exchangers)
- Employer: Hayden Industrial
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:30pm, some Fridays/evenings/weekends as needed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, FSA/HSA, EAP, tuition reimbursement, professional development
You’ll weld carbon and stainless for high-performance air-cooled heat exchangers using MIG and TIG, reading blueprints, and meeting ASME standards. This is a safety‑sensitive role in a classic fabrication shop environment; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Welder – 1st Shift (Gates & Security Products)
- Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group / Ameristar Perimeter Security USA
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm, overtime as required
This role focuses on MIG and flux-core welding of gates and parts to dimensional drawings. You’ll need prior welding experience or tech school, plus the ability to read a tape measure and drawings; you may be tested to AWS D1.1/D1.3 standards.
Same position is also posted here: Welder – 1st Shift Posting 2 and Welder – 1st Shift Posting 3
Measure Technician (Home Depot Partner, $50K–$80K)
- Employer: ACC Home Remodeling
- Location: Tulsa, OK – On the road
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$80,000 per year, pay per job
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
You’ll visit customers’ homes to take accurate measurements and create blueprints for Home Depot remodeling projects. You must provide your own truck, tools, and liability insurance and be able to pass a background check.
Express Automotive Technician (Entry-Level, $18/hr+ Flag)
- Employer: Grubbs Family of Dealerships
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00 per flag hour, based on experience
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee vehicle purchase program, paid training
Perfect for newer techs: you’ll handle oil changes, tire rotations, fluid services, and inspections in the express lane, with training and a path to more advanced technician roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Tulsa’s trades employers often grow people into the next level once they’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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