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Tulsa
📅 Monthlong Leaf Man StoryWalk at Centennial Park
8 days ago
📅 Monthlong StoryWalk with free leaf-rubbing kits
Bring the family out for a StoryWalk at Centennial Park, 15301 E. 86th St. N. all month long starting Thursday, November 5.
Pages from “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert are posted along the trail, so you read the story as you walk. It’s a simple way to enjoy books, nature, and time together across generations.
- StoryWalk runs all day, all month (park hours 6 a.m.–10 p.m.)
- Open to all ages
- Free leaf rubbing kits available at the Owasso Library while supplies last – bring one along to collect leaf textures and colors as you go
- At the end of the walk, scan the QR code to let the library know you finished the story
Sponsored by the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.
More Info: Generations Celebrations: StoryWalk in the Park - ...
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