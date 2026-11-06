📅 Monthlong Leaf Man StoryWalk at Centennial Park

📅 Monthlong StoryWalk with free leaf-rubbing kits

Bring the family out for a StoryWalk at Centennial Park, 15301 E. 86th St. N. all month long starting Thursday, November 5.

Pages from “Leaf Man” by Lois Ehlert are posted along the trail, so you read the story as you walk. It’s a simple way to enjoy books, nature, and time together across generations.

StoryWalk runs all day, all month (park hours 6 a.m.–10 p.m. )

(park hours ) Open to all ages

Free leaf rubbing kits available at the Owasso Library while supplies last – bring one along to collect leaf textures and colors as you go

available at the while supplies last – bring one along to collect leaf textures and colors as you go At the end of the walk, scan the QR code to let the library know you finished the story

Sponsored by the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.