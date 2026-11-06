🛒 Tulsa Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and casinos to fashion and food. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: MidFirst Bank

MidFirst Bank Location: Tulsa, OK (71st & Memorial)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $5/hr shift differential for certain evening/weekend hours)

Lead a teller team, coach on sales and service, handle audits, and still work the line with customers. Good fit if you have recent bank/teller experience and want leadership responsibilities plus paid training and certification.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with home improvement projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, or Tools. Comes with health benefit options (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Tulsa, OK – Woodland Hills Mall

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Join the Santa photo set as a Sales Associate/Photographer, greeting families and selling photo packages. Flexible hours, same-day pay options, and fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and prints for friends and family.

Employer: A&B Distributors

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (local travel)

Pay: Not listed

Stock and build displays in local stores, keep products looking sharp, and support sales teams. This is physical work (lifting up to 150 lbs) but offers health insurance, 401(k) with strong match, paid holidays, vacation, and parental leave.

Employer: Madewell

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Help shoppers find their style, stay on top of fashion trends, and support store operations. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell brands, bonus programs, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support both walk-in and installer customers with parts lookups, sales, and light services like testing batteries. Offers paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #576

Location: 207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74112

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock product, and keep the area clean while serving customers. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1443 N Mingo, Tulsa, OK 74116

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, open/close, handle cash, and support and train associates. Role is hands-on (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance for part-time managers.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour, with raises up to $1.50/hour in the first year

Work front-of-house taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean on late shifts. You get weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, and free high school diploma programs.

(Note: A second Raising Cane’s “Cashier – Late Night Shift” posting was provided but appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers build outfits, keep the store looking great, and ring up sales. Offers competitive wages, merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and a promote-from-within culture with no super-late holiday hours.

Employer: Winfield Property Management

Location: Tulsa, OK (multiple properties including 111 Greenwood & Flyaway Crossing)

Type: Full-time (floating)

Pay: Not listed

Tour apartments, handle applications and renewals, and support resident retention across several communities. Good for someone organized and outgoing with 2+ years of related experience and Fair Housing training.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Location: Hybrid – based in Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hour plus up to 5% bonus

Handle phone and email support for truck rental customers before, during, and after rentals, working partly from home. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts on car purchases, and full training.

Employer: Osage Casino

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cash checks, process gaming transactions, and sign up guests for the players club while keeping your cash bank balanced. Requires cash-handling experience, ability to get a gaming license, and comfort working evenings/weekends in a busy casino environment.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Pay: Not listed

Be the go-to person for flooring projects, from product advice to quotes and scheduling installs. Role is sales-focused with bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings in Tulsa once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.