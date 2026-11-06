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🛒 Tulsa Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tulsa’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and casinos to fashion and food. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Teller Operations Supervisor – Tulsa (71st & Memorial)
- Employer: MidFirst Bank
- Location: Tulsa, OK (71st & Memorial)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes $5/hr shift differential for certain evening/weekend hours)
Lead a teller team, coach on sales and service, handle audits, and still work the line with customers. Good fit if you have recent bank/teller experience and want leadership responsibilities plus paid training and certification.
Retail Sales – Part Time
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers with home improvement projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, or Tools. Comes with health benefit options (if eligible), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Seasonal Holiday Sales Associate – Woodland Hills Mall
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Tulsa, OK – Woodland Hills Mall
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
- Pay: Not listed
Join the Santa photo set as a Sales Associate/Photographer, greeting families and selling photo packages. Flexible hours, same-day pay options, and fun holiday perks like a free Santa visit and prints for friends and family.
Merchandiser
- Employer: A&B Distributors
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time (local travel)
- Pay: Not listed
Stock and build displays in local stores, keep products looking sharp, and support sales teams. This is physical work (lifting up to 150 lbs) but offers health insurance, 401(k) with strong match, paid holidays, vacation, and parental leave.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Madewell
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour
Help shoppers find their style, stay on top of fashion trends, and support store operations. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell brands, bonus programs, and a 401(k) with company match.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support both walk-in and installer customers with parts lookups, sales, and light services like testing batteries. Offers paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #576
- Location: 207 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74112
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
Prepare deli and bakery items, stock product, and keep the area clean while serving customers. Comes with access to health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Assistant Manager I
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1443 N Mingo, Tulsa, OK 74116
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run daily store operations, open/close, handle cash, and support and train associates. Role is hands-on (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance for part-time managers.
Cashier – Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour, with raises up to $1.50/hour in the first year
Work front-of-house taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean on late shifts. You get weekly pay, flexible schedules, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, and free high school diploma programs.
(Note: A second Raising Cane’s “Cashier – Late Night Shift” posting was provided but appears to be a duplicate of this role, so it’s not listed twice.)
DRY GOODS Sales Associate
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers build outfits, keep the store looking great, and ring up sales. Offers competitive wages, merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and a promote-from-within culture with no super-late holiday hours.
Leasing Consultant – 111 Greenwood Apartments
- Employer: Winfield Property Management
- Location: Tulsa, OK (multiple properties including 111 Greenwood & Flyaway Crossing)
- Type: Full-time (floating)
- Pay: Not listed
Tour apartments, handle applications and renewals, and support resident retention across several communities. Good for someone organized and outgoing with 2+ years of related experience and Fair Housing training.
Budget Truck Senior Customer Service Rep (Hybrid)
- Employer: Avis Budget Group
- Location: Hybrid – based in Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.50/hour plus up to 5% bonus
Handle phone and email support for truck rental customers before, during, and after rentals, working partly from home. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, discounts on car purchases, and full training.
Casino Services Agent – Tulsa
- Employer: Osage Casino
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cash checks, process gaming transactions, and sign up guests for the players club while keeping your cash bank balanced. Requires cash-handling experience, ability to get a gaming license, and comfort working evenings/weekends in a busy casino environment.
Full Time – Sales Specialist – Flooring – Day
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time (Day shift)
- Pay: Not listed
Be the go-to person for flooring projects, from product advice to quotes and scheduling installs. Role is sales-focused with bonus opportunities, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings in Tulsa once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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