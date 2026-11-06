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⚖️ Tulsa Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $165K
Tulsa’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand from firms handling complex litigation and business work. If you’re ready for a change, these roles range from entry-level support to high-end trial and corporate practice.
Senior Insurance Defense Attorney
- Employer: gpac (for an Oklahoma City litigation firm)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (hybrid for an OKC firm)
- Salary: Up to $165,000 base
- Type: Full-time
Handle complex civil defense cases (injury, trucking, construction, healthcare, oil & gas, and more) while working 3 days remote and 2 days in-office. Comes with 100% employer-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, and the chance to mentor junior attorneys while still staying active in court.
Associate Attorney, Business Law
- Employer: Elite Sourcing US (for a prestigious Tulsa firm)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site / hybrid)
- Salary: Up to $160,000 base + potential bonus
- Type: Full-time
Join a top-tier business practice group handling both M&A/transactions and high-stakes business litigation. Ideal if you like mixing deal work with courtroom advocacy and advising high-profile corporate clients on governance, contracts, and risk.
Legal Assistant/Secretary
- Employer: Parrish Law Group
- Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)
- Salary: From $15.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support attorneys with phones, emails, filing at the courthouse, scheduling, and organizing client files. Great fit if you are fluent in English and Spanish, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want steady hours with 401(k) and paid time off.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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