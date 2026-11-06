🚌 Tulsa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Regional Routes

Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel, in the air, or around heavy equipment—there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: ONEOK (Fortune 500)

ONEOK (Fortune 500) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $110,000/year

Plan and coordinate flights for company executives, manage aircraft schedules, and work closely with pilots, IT, and leadership. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years in aviation or flight operations and enjoy both logistics and tech.

Employer: Denali

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$28/hour , up to $28/hr starting , OT available

, , Bonus: $7,500 sign-on, $1,000 annual retention bonus

Local Class A CDL role running end-dump routes, about 50 hours/week, home daily, weekends as needed. Comes with benefits from day 1, weekly pay, 401(k) match, PTO, and big safety bonus raffles.

Employer: RouseTrucking

Location: Tulsa, OK 74103

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL-A pro role)

Listed as (CDL-A pro role) Pay: $1,700–$1,800 per week , plus $30 per load

, plus Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Flatbed position hauling coils, building materials, and pipe, mostly east of I-35. Paid 70 CPM on loaded and empty miles, home every 7–14 days for a reset, newer Peterbilt equipment, and health, 401(k), vacation, rider & pet policy.

Employer: Irby Construction Company

Location: Tulsa, OK (travel in TX & OK )

(travel in ) Type: Full-time

Run heavy haul and oversized loads with lowboy trailers, moving big equipment like bulldozers and cranes. Needs Class A CDL and 3+ years OTR with heavy haul experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Irby Construction Company

Location: Tulsa, OK (field work in TX & OK )

(field work in ) Type: Full-time

Operate cranes up to 250 tons and also drive tractor-trailers between sites. Requires NCCCO crane certification and Class A CDL, plus field work in all weather. Offers paid vacation, holidays, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Use a company vehicle (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to local shops and help in-store with customers. Good side job if you’re 18+ with a valid license, can lift parts, and want flexible hours in an essential industry.

Employer: Anheuser-Busch

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour , potential $20/hour if moved into full-time driver role

, potential if moved into full-time driver role Schedule: Mon–Fri, days, start 5:00 AM, 8–10 hour shifts

Ride with delivery drivers, lift and move cases and kegs, and handle paperwork and payments. Strong pick if you want to earn while you train for a CDL-A through their paid internal program.

Employer: Grubbs Family of Dealerships

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Shop-based role for experienced techs handling diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance. Offers steady work, paid training, path to master tech, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee vehicle discounts.

Employer: JVF Transport, LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $80,000/year

Family-owned carrier hiring regional Class A reefer drivers with 3+ years’ experience, home on weekends. Includes mileage pay with non-taxed per diem, safety and referral bonuses, newer equipment, PTO, and optional life/dental/vision.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.