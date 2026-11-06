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🚌 Tulsa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & Regional Routes
Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel, in the air, or around heavy equipment—there are several solid options open right now.
Corporate Aircraft Scheduler & Aviation Operations Specialist
- Employer: ONEOK (Fortune 500)
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000 – $110,000/year
Plan and coordinate flights for company executives, manage aircraft schedules, and work closely with pilots, IT, and leadership. Good fit if you have 1–3+ years in aviation or flight operations and enjoy both logistics and tech.
Class A Route Driver | CDL Driver | $7,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Denali
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$28/hour, up to $28/hr starting, OT available
- Bonus: $7,500 sign-on, $1,000 annual retention bonus
Local Class A CDL role running end-dump routes, about 50 hours/week, home daily, weekends as needed. Comes with benefits from day 1, weekly pay, 401(k) match, PTO, and big safety bonus raffles.
CDL-A Flatbed Driver
- Employer: RouseTrucking
- Location: Tulsa, OK 74103
- Type: Listed as Internship (CDL-A pro role)
- Pay: $1,700–$1,800 per week, plus $30 per load
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus
Flatbed position hauling coils, building materials, and pipe, mostly east of I-35. Paid 70 CPM on loaded and empty miles, home every 7–14 days for a reset, newer Peterbilt equipment, and health, 401(k), vacation, rider & pet policy.
Heavy Haul Truck Driver
- Employer: Irby Construction Company
- Location: Tulsa, OK (travel in TX & OK)
- Type: Full-time
Run heavy haul and oversized loads with lowboy trailers, moving big equipment like bulldozers and cranes. Needs Class A CDL and 3+ years OTR with heavy haul experience; comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
NCCCO Crane Operator / CDL-A
- Employer: Irby Construction Company
- Location: Tulsa, OK (field work in TX & OK)
- Type: Full-time
Operate cranes up to 250 tons and also drive tractor-trailers between sites. Requires NCCCO crane certification and Class A CDL, plus field work in all weather. Offers paid vacation, holidays, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Part-time
Use a company vehicle (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to local shops and help in-store with customers. Good side job if you’re 18+ with a valid license, can lift parts, and want flexible hours in an essential industry.
Driver Helper (CDL Training Path)
- Employer: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour, potential $20/hour if moved into full-time driver role
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, days, start 5:00 AM, 8–10 hour shifts
Ride with delivery drivers, lift and move cases and kegs, and handle paperwork and payments. Strong pick if you want to earn while you train for a CDL-A through their paid internal program.
Main Line Automotive Technician
- Employer: Grubbs Family of Dealerships
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
Shop-based role for experienced techs handling diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance. Offers steady work, paid training, path to master tech, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee vehicle discounts.
CDL A Truck Driver – Regional Reefer Company Driver
- Employer: JVF Transport, LLC
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average $80,000/year
Family-owned carrier hiring regional Class A reefer drivers with 3+ years’ experience, home on weekends. Includes mileage pay with non-taxed per diem, safety and referral bonuses, newer equipment, PTO, and optional life/dental/vision.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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