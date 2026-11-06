💰 Tulsa Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry‑level billing to six‑figure leadership roles. If you’re numbers‑driven, there’s likely a fit for your skills and experience.

Employer: BOK Financial

BOK Financial Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 12/04/2026

This senior credit role reviews complex commercial loans, leads high‑risk portfolio reviews, and reports directly to senior leadership and the Board. Ideal if you have 5+ years in loan review/analysis (or 10+ related) and want a visible, impact‑heavy banking position.

Employer: Williams

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll help shape how Williams talks to Wall Street—building investor presentations, earnings materials, and market analysis. Great for someone with a business/finance/engineering degree and 2–4+ years relevant experience who enjoys both numbers and storytelling.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Tulsa, OK (Oklahoma market)

(Oklahoma market) Type: Full-time, in-office

Full-time, in-office Salary: Not listed; performance-based comp

Designed for licensed professionals (must hold Series 7 & 66 or 63/65) who want to build a financial advisor career with high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll get structured training, mentorship, and the chance to grow your own book of business.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (National Range): $200,000 – $250,000

Lead firmwide risk, compliance, and quality programs for a major public accounting firm. Best for a licensed CPA with 10+ years in public accounting and strong audit experience who wants a high‑impact, national‑scope leadership role.

Employer: Grand Mental Health

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support healthcare billing and reimbursement with growing responsibility at each level (I–III). Good fit if you have 2+ years data entry/billing, like detailed work, and want a clear path to more advanced billing and training duties.

Employer: Mariner Wealth Advisors

Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $145,000

Manage and mentor a tax team while serving high‑net‑worth clients, trusts, partnerships, and closely held entities. Requires 5+ years tax experience and CPA or EA, ideal if you enjoy client‑facing planning and leadership.

Employer: Hayden Industrial

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 7:00–4:00

Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 7:00–4:00 Salary: Not listed

Handle bi‑weekly payroll across multiple facilities and maintain HRIS/timekeeping data in a manufacturing setting. Great for someone with 3+ years payroll experience who likes detailed, confidential work and steady office hours.

Employer: DJS Group (public health agency client)

(public health agency client) Location: Tulsa, OK 74136 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–5:00

Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00–5:00 Salary: $90,000 – $105,000

Lead a 12‑person finance team, manage complex multi‑fund and grant‑driven budgets, and advise the Executive Director on strategy. Requires a bachelor’s in finance/accounting or related field and strong governmental or grant finance skills.

Employer: Flameco Industries

Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Full-time, ~40 hours/week Pay: $24.00 – $26.00 per hour

A hands‑on role covering A/R, A/P, invoicing, collections, and shipping coordination in a manufacturing environment. Good match if you have 2+ years accounting/office experience, like variety in your day, and want solid benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.