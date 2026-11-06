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🐱 Tulsa’s Adoptable Cats Are Waiting for Loving Homes
Tulsa has some wonderful cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now.
Ken
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Gray (Blue)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
- Phone: (918) 495-3647
Ken is a handsome longhaired boy with a soft white and gray coat. He’s an adult cat, so he’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. The $75 adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the Humane Society of Tulsa.
👉 Meet Ken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
- Phone: (918) 495-3647
Pumpkin is a beautiful orange American Shorthair with a classic “pumpkin spice” coat. As an adult female, she’s ready to bring steady companionship to her new family. Her $75 adoption fee supports the Humane Society of Tulsa and helps other cats in need, too.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RILEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
RILEY is a young brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and big kitten energy. Her $0 adoption fee makes it easier for the right family to bring her home and focus on supplies and future care. She’s waiting at City of Tulsa Animal Welfare.
👉 Meet RILEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROLO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
- Phone: (918) 596-8000
ROLO is a sweet male brown tabby kitten, full of curiosity and charm. With an $0 adoption fee at City of Tulsa Animal Welfare, he’s a great choice for someone ready for the fun (and responsibility) of raising a kitten.
👉 Meet ROLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Tulsa area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.