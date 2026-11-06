Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Tulsa

🐱 Tulsa’s Adoptable Cats Are Waiting for Loving Homes

8 days ago

Tulsa has some wonderful cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now.

Ken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBb3Y_1GoOvkC700
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Gray (Blue)
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
  • Phone: (918) 495-3647

Ken is a handsome longhaired boy with a soft white and gray coat. He’s an adult cat, so he’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. The $75 adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting through the Humane Society of Tulsa.
👉 Meet Ken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pumpkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAedM_1GoOvkC700
  • Breed: American Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red
  • Adoption Fee: $75
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Tulsa
  • Phone: (918) 495-3647

Pumpkin is a beautiful orange American Shorthair with a classic “pumpkin spice” coat. As an adult female, she’s ready to bring steady companionship to her new family. Her $75 adoption fee supports the Humane Society of Tulsa and helps other cats in need, too.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

RILEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv2Hh_1GoOvkC700
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (Kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
  • Phone: (918) 596-8000

RILEY is a young brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and big kitten energy. Her $0 adoption fee makes it easier for the right family to bring her home and focus on supplies and future care. She’s waiting at City of Tulsa Animal Welfare.
👉 Meet RILEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ROLO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8wOO_1GoOvkC700
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (Kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: City of Tulsa Animal Welfare
  • Phone: (918) 596-8000

ROLO is a sweet male brown tabby kitten, full of curiosity and charm. With an $0 adoption fee at City of Tulsa Animal Welfare, he’s a great choice for someone ready for the fun (and responsibility) of raising a kitten.
👉 Meet ROLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tulsa area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or click through to their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments