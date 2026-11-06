💰 New FEMA tool + 45% discount on Tulsa flood insurance

💰 Save 45% on flood insurance with new online tool

Tulsa residents now have an easier way to buy flood insurance and take advantage of the City’s 45% discount on premiums.

A new FEMA tool on FloodSmart.gov (launched October 20) lets homeowners, renters, and business owners:

Get a flood insurance quote online

online Buy coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

Either complete everything online or work with an insurance agent

Because Tulsa has a Class 1 Rating in FEMA’s Community Rating System (the highest possible), NFIP policyholders in Tulsa automatically get a 45% discount on their flood insurance.

The City urges residents to:

Check your flood risk at cityoftulsa.org/floodcontrol

Ask your insurance provider what your current policy does and doesn’t cover

Explore options and get a quote at FloodSmart.gov

Stay aware of weather forecasts and have a plan if flooding threatens

Most standard home and renters policies do not cover flood damage, and flooding can happen even outside mapped high‑risk zones.