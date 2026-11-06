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💰 New FEMA tool + 45% discount on Tulsa flood insurance
💰 Save 45% on flood insurance with new online tool
Tulsa residents now have an easier way to buy flood insurance and take advantage of the City’s 45% discount on premiums.
A new FEMA tool on FloodSmart.gov (launched October 20) lets homeowners, renters, and business owners:
- Get a flood insurance quote online
- Buy coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)
- Either complete everything online or work with an insurance agent
Because Tulsa has a Class 1 Rating in FEMA’s Community Rating System (the highest possible), NFIP policyholders in Tulsa automatically get a 45% discount on their flood insurance.
The City urges residents to:
- Check your flood risk at cityoftulsa.org/floodcontrol
- Ask your insurance provider what your current policy does and doesn’t cover
- Explore options and get a quote at FloodSmart.gov
- Stay aware of weather forecasts and have a plan if flooding threatens
Most standard home and renters policies do not cover flood damage, and flooding can happen even outside mapped high‑risk zones.
More Info: City of Tulsa
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