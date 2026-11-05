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⚡ Tulsa Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tulsa’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and detailed engineering. If you’re into keeping the lights on and systems running, these are worth a look.
Lineman Journeyman – Transmission & Distribution
- Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)
- Location: Tulsa, OK (must live within 35-mile / 40-road-mile radius)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $58.62/hour
- Posting end date: 11/08/2026 (closes the day before)
Build, repair, and maintain overhead and underground power lines, often working aloft on poles or in a bucket truck. This role is ideal if you’re a journeyman lineman with 4+ years’ experience, can handle heavy physical work, hold a CDL-A, and are ready for regular overtime, call-outs, weekends, and holidays.
Distribution Engineer – Joint Use & Make-Ready
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Tulsa, OK (remote role based out of Tulsa)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Workplace: Fully remote with some field visits
- Pay: $40.00 – $50.00/hour
- Application deadline: 11/18/2026
Engineer overhead electric distribution projects focused on telecom pole attachments and Make-Ready work using tools like JETS and Katapult. Great fit if you have 4+ years in utility distribution / Joint Use / Make-Ready, know NESC and pole loading tools (SPIDACalc, O-Calc, IKE PoleForeman), and like detailed design work you can do mostly from home.
Generator Systems Diagnostic Technician (ATS/Paralleling)
- Employer: Not listed in posting
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Likely full-time field + shop (not explicitly stated)
- Pay: Not listed
Keep 2 kW–3 MW generator systems and ATS/paralleling gear running for critical facilities. You’ll do preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on diesel and gaseous units, often on customer sites, with on-call, weekends, and some overnight travel. Best for techs with multi-year generator or similar mechanical/electrical experience who like troubleshooting and working independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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