⚡ Tulsa Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and detailed engineering. If you’re into keeping the lights on and systems running, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power (AEP) Location: Tulsa, OK (must live within 35-mile / 40-road-mile radius)

(must live within 35-mile / 40-road-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $58.62/hour

Posting end date: 11/08/2026 (closes the day before)

Build, repair, and maintain overhead and underground power lines, often working aloft on poles or in a bucket truck. This role is ideal if you’re a journeyman lineman with 4+ years’ experience, can handle heavy physical work, hold a CDL-A, and are ready for regular overtime, call-outs, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Tulsa, OK (remote role based out of Tulsa)

(remote role based out of Tulsa) Type: Full-time, permanent

Workplace: Fully remote with some field visits

with some field visits Pay: $40.00 – $50.00/hour

Application deadline: 11/18/2026

Engineer overhead electric distribution projects focused on telecom pole attachments and Make-Ready work using tools like JETS and Katapult. Great fit if you have 4+ years in utility distribution / Joint Use / Make-Ready, know NESC and pole loading tools (SPIDACalc, O-Calc, IKE PoleForeman), and like detailed design work you can do mostly from home.

Employer: Not listed in posting

Not listed in posting Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Likely full-time field + shop (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Keep 2 kW–3 MW generator systems and ATS/paralleling gear running for critical facilities. You’ll do preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on diesel and gaseous units, often on customer sites, with on-call, weekends, and some overnight travel. Best for techs with multi-year generator or similar mechanical/electrical experience who like troubleshooting and working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.