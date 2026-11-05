🚌 Tulsa Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local, OTR & Courier Roles

Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From medical couriers to OTR reefer and heavy equipment, there’s something here for almost every kind of driver.

Employer: Clean Harbors (EnviroServe)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

License: Class A CDL (Hazmat & Tanker within 90 days)

Operate vacuum trucks, roll-offs and other Class A equipment on industrial and hazardous waste clean-up jobs. Good fit if you like hands-on work, overtime potential, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase, paid training).

Employer: White Cap

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, On-site

License: Standard driver’s license, DOT medical card

Daytime, Monday–Friday delivery to contractor jobsites—no nights or weekends. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and room to grow in a big construction-supply company.

Employer: Selectis Health – Southern Hills Rehab Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Drive a large van with lift, taking residents to appointments and helping with loading, unloading, and light maintenance. Great if you like steady hours, working with seniors, and a mix of driving and basic repair tasks. Clean record, CPR, and valid license required.

Employer: Not listed (Chicago-based carrier)

Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR from Chicago)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, ~3,000 miles/week, weekly pay

Run OTR reefer freight in 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias (automatic). Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years) who want higher cents-per-mile and don’t mind 1099 status and long-haul life.

Employer: Chicago-based carrier

Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR, 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: 88% of weekly gross, typically $10,000–$14,000 gross/week

Run OTR reefer under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch and experienced dispatch/ELD support. Bring your own truck; reefer trailer preferred but rental is available.

Employer: Guardian Pharmacy – Boomer Solutions of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Deliver time-sensitive medications on assigned routes while protecting patient privacy. Good for detail-oriented drivers 21+ who want flexible hours, mileage-based work, and access to benefits like 401(k) with match and employee assistance programs (some benefits for full-time only).

Employer: Guardian Pharmacy – Boomer Solutions of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK (must live within 30 minutes)

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 6pm–6am, on-call pay available

Night-owl role delivering meds to facilities on tight timelines. Requires 21+, 2+ years related experience, strong computer skills, and comfort driving long overnight routes.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, On-site

Work on Rolls Royce aircraft engines—mechanical, electrical, hydraulic troubleshooting and repair. Includes 401(k), flight privileges, healthcare, up to 60 sick days, and 15–20 vacation days. Powerplant certification and 2+ years Rolls Royce experience preferred.

Employer: Lufthansa Technik Engine Services

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, On-site

Very similar Rolls Royce engine mechanic role with the same core duties and benefits (401(k), flight privileges, healthcare, generous PTO). Requires Powerplant certification, passport, and willingness to travel and work shifts.

Employer: The Organic Recycler

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $20–$24/hour + overtime, ~47–60 hours/week

Local Class A role hauling landscape debris with grapple, flatbed, roll-off, or dump trucks. You’re home every night and get health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

Employer: UPS

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, ~7:30–18:00

Supervise UPS package drivers, safety, and performance using dispatch tools and ride-alongs. Requires Bachelor’s degree or 3+ years UPS experience, DOT certification, prior UPS package car driving, and ability to lift 70 lbs.

Deadline to apply: 11/11/2026 (end of day).

Employer: Chicago-based carrier

Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $0.75 CPM, weekly pay

Another listing for the same style of OTR reefer work in late-model Freightliners. Best for CDL-A drivers with 2+ years’ experience who want steady long-haul miles and don’t need W-2 benefits.

Employer: Chicago-based carrier

Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR, 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: 88% of weekly gross, typically $10,000–$14,000 gross/week

Very similar owner-operator reefer opportunity: run under their authority, no forced dispatch, with dispatch and ELD support. Bring your own truck; reefer trailer provided via rental if needed.

Employer: Not listed (recruiter: Mike Johnson)

Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR)

Type: Full-time, On the road

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week, ~2,500 miles/week

OTR role for new CDL-A grads and trainees, home every 2 weeks for 2 days. Newer automatic Freightliner Cascadias, mostly no-touch freight, plus a long list of benefits (401(k) with match, health, PTO, pet/passenger programs, paid training).

Employer: NPL Construction Co. (Centuri Group)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, Union

Operate heavy equipment (skid steers, backhoes, trenchers, etc.) on gas/utility projects and help with general labor. Offers weekly pay, paid training, health and retirement benefits, and an employee stock purchase plan. Valid driver’s license and 1+ year equipment experience required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Tulsa driving jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.