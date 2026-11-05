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🚌 Tulsa Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local, OTR & Courier Roles
Tulsa’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From medical couriers to OTR reefer and heavy equipment, there’s something here for almost every kind of driver.
Driver Class A – Hazardous Waste / Environmental
Employer: Clean Harbors (EnviroServe)
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
License: Class A CDL (Hazmat & Tanker within 90 days)
Operate vacuum trucks, roll-offs and other Class A equipment on industrial and hazardous waste clean-up jobs. Good fit if you like hands-on work, overtime potential, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase, paid training).
Delivery Driver (Non-CDL)
Employer: White Cap
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, On-site
License: Standard driver’s license, DOT medical card
Daytime, Monday–Friday delivery to contractor jobsites—no nights or weekends. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and room to grow in a big construction-supply company.
Transportation Driver – Rehab Center
Employer: Selectis Health – Southern Hills Rehab Center
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Drive a large van with lift, taking residents to appointments and helping with loading, unloading, and light maintenance. Great if you like steady hours, working with seniors, and a mix of driving and basic repair tasks. Clean record, CPR, and valid license required.
CDL-A Company Reefer Driver – OTR (1099)
Employer: Not listed (Chicago-based carrier)
Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR from Chicago)
Type: Full-time, 1099
Pay: $0.75 CPM, ~3,000 miles/week, weekly pay
Run OTR reefer freight in 2022–2023 Freightliner Cascadias (automatic). Best for experienced CDL-A drivers (2+ years) who want higher cents-per-mile and don’t mind 1099 status and long-haul life.
OTR Reefer Owner-Operator – CDL-A (88% Gross)
Employer: Chicago-based carrier
Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR, 48 states)
Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator
Pay: 88% of weekly gross, typically $10,000–$14,000 gross/week
Run OTR reefer under the company’s authority with no forced dispatch and experienced dispatch/ELD support. Bring your own truck; reefer trailer preferred but rental is available.
Day / Evening STAT Courier
Employer: Guardian Pharmacy – Boomer Solutions of Tulsa
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Part-time
Deliver time-sensitive medications on assigned routes while protecting patient privacy. Good for detail-oriented drivers 21+ who want flexible hours, mileage-based work, and access to benefits like 401(k) with match and employee assistance programs (some benefits for full-time only).
Overnight Courier (Tue–Sat, 6pm–6am)
Employer: Guardian Pharmacy – Boomer Solutions of Tulsa
Location: Tulsa, OK (must live within 30 minutes)
Type: Part-time, Overnight
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 6pm–6am, on-call pay available
Night-owl role delivering meds to facilities on tight timelines. Requires 21+, 2+ years related experience, strong computer skills, and comfort driving long overnight routes.
Mechanic – Engine Shop (Rolls Royce) – On-site
Employer: Lufthansa Technik
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, On-site
Work on Rolls Royce aircraft engines—mechanical, electrical, hydraulic troubleshooting and repair. Includes 401(k), flight privileges, healthcare, up to 60 sick days, and 15–20 vacation days. Powerplant certification and 2+ years Rolls Royce experience preferred.
Mechanic – Engine Shop (Rolls Royce)
Employer: Lufthansa Technik Engine Services
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, On-site
Very similar Rolls Royce engine mechanic role with the same core duties and benefits (401(k), flight privileges, healthcare, generous PTO). Requires Powerplant certification, passport, and willingness to travel and work shifts.
Class A CDL Truck Driver – Home Daily
Employer: The Organic Recycler
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, In-person
Pay: $20–$24/hour + overtime, ~47–60 hours/week
Local Class A role hauling landscape debris with grapple, flatbed, roll-off, or dump trucks. You’re home every night and get health, dental, vision, and paid time off.
On Road Supervisor
Employer: UPS
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, Permanent
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, ~7:30–18:00
Supervise UPS package drivers, safety, and performance using dispatch tools and ride-alongs. Requires Bachelor’s degree or 3+ years UPS experience, DOT certification, prior UPS package car driving, and ability to lift 70 lbs.
Deadline to apply: 11/11/2026 (end of day).
OTR Reefer CDL-A Company Driver (1099)
Employer: Chicago-based carrier
Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR)
Type: Full-time, 1099
Pay: $0.75 CPM, weekly pay
Another listing for the same style of OTR reefer work in late-model Freightliners. Best for CDL-A drivers with 2+ years’ experience who want steady long-haul miles and don’t need W-2 benefits.
Experienced Owner-Operators – OTR Reefer
Employer: Chicago-based carrier
Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR, 48 states)
Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator
Pay: 88% of weekly gross, typically $10,000–$14,000 gross/week
Very similar owner-operator reefer opportunity: run under their authority, no forced dispatch, with dispatch and ELD support. Bring your own truck; reefer trailer provided via rental if needed.
No Experience – Class A Drivers
Employer: Not listed (recruiter: Mike Johnson)
Home Base: Tulsa, OK (OTR)
Type: Full-time, On the road
Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week, ~2,500 miles/week
OTR role for new CDL-A grads and trainees, home every 2 weeks for 2 days. Newer automatic Freightliner Cascadias, mostly no-touch freight, plus a long list of benefits (401(k) with match, health, PTO, pet/passenger programs, paid training).
Equipment Operator – Utility Construction
Employer: NPL Construction Co. (Centuri Group)
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time, Union
Operate heavy equipment (skid steers, backhoes, trenchers, etc.) on gas/utility projects and help with general labor. Offers weekly pay, paid training, health and retirement benefits, and an employee stock purchase plan. Valid driver’s license and 1+ year equipment experience required.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Tulsa driving jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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