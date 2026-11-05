🏘️ Tulsa Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s planning and development scene is busy right now, especially around energy, environment, and infrastructure. Here are several solid roles if you like projects, permits, and long-term growth.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Southwestern Division

US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Southwestern Division Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site, federal Term appointment, up to 8 years)

(On-site, federal appointment, up to 8 years) Salary: Federal GS pay with locality (exact amount depends on grade/step)

Federal GS pay with locality (exact amount depends on grade/step) Type: Full-time, term

Work on real estate actions for major federal water and infrastructure projects with the Tulsa District. Multiple grades mean room to grow your career while supporting public-interest projects and working closely with engineers and scientists.

Employer: Bureau Veritas

Location: Tulsa, OK

Salary: $32–$36/hour as Trainee; $78K–$82K when fully credentialed

Type: Full-time

Get paid to train as an inspector in the metal fabrication and pressure vessel industry. This is a great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, like working independently, and want a long-term technical career with strong pay and benefits.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same job.)

Employer: American Electric Power (AEP)

Location: Tulsa, OK (On-site, travel 25–30%)

(On-site, travel 25–30%) Salary: $74,551 – $128,688

Type: Full-time

Lead siting and routing for multi-million-dollar transmission line and substation projects, from small jobs to lines running across multiple states. Ideal if you have a planning, environmental, or engineering background and enjoy GIS, permitting, and stakeholder meetings.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Tulsa, OK (serving Texas & Gulf Coast region)

(serving Texas & Gulf Coast region) Salary: $124,700 – $187,050

Type: Full-time

Senior role leading environmental planning, permitting, and siting for energy, data centers, CCUS, and renewables. Best for someone with 10+ years in NEPA/CWA/ESA work, strong client relationships, and a track record managing complex, multi-disciplinary projects.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.