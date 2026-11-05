🏭 Tulsa Manufacturing Roundup: Multiple High-Paying Openings

Tulsa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—lots of shops are hiring for both hands-on production and technical roles. If you like building, fixing, or leading teams on the floor, this week has some solid options.

Employer: AAON

AAON Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage tools and supplies for the plant—receiving, tracking, and issuing gear so production runs smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, like inventory work, and want strong benefits (tuition help, PTO, 401(k), bonus potential).

Employer: NOV

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running robotic coating/welding equipment and assembling valves and plungers. Great if you’re comfortable with precision measuring tools, reading blueprints, and want solid benefits plus vacation and holiday pay.

Employer: Hayden Industrial

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 5:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. )

(Mon–Thu, ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll flush and pressure-test industrial heat exchangers using oil and water to customer specs. Good for someone with prior manufacturing experience who can read blueprints and is comfortable in a loud, non-climate-controlled shop.

Employer: Badger Meter

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed (annual bonus + raises noted)

Assemble water technology products using hand and power tools, following work instructions and drawings. Nice pick if you want steady day shift, strong benefits, bonus potential, and room to grow in a mission-driven company.

Employer: laborup (for an industry-leading manufacturer)

(for an industry-leading manufacturer) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Full-time, Salary: $25–$30/hr base + 15% shift diff (total about $29–$34.50/hr) + $4,000 sign-on bonus

Run manual lathes and mills on big, custom parts in a climate-controlled shop. Ideal if you’re a traditional machinist who loves complex setups, tight tolerances, and wants profit sharing and fast raise potential.

Employer: SWEP (part of Dover Corporation)

(part of Dover Corporation) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General production role building brazed plate heat exchangers—assembly, brazing, and testing. Good entry-to-mid level spot if you’ve done manufacturing before and want to grow with a global, energy-focused company.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK (801 N Xanthus)

Type: Full-time, 2nd or 4th shift

Pay: $29.35/hr + $2/hr night diff; scheduled increases at 90 days & 6 months

Fit and tack-weld structural steel for poles, towers, and other infrastructure products. Great for experienced fitters who can read blueprints, use cranes, and want high hourly pay plus strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: MIRATECH

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus up to 7% + 401(k) 5% match)

Lead and schedule field crews handling loading and material movement across local sites. Best for someone with 3+ years in field ops and 2+ years supervising crews who wants a mix of field time and office planning.

Employer: Employbridge (staffing for a local manufacturer)

(staffing for a local manufacturer) Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (4:30 p.m.–3:30 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC machines, enter programs, and inspect parts to print. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of CNC experience or a CNC cert and like night-shift work with steady overtime potential.

Employer: System One

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Plan and document aerospace manufacturing processes—routings, BOMs, work instructions—while keeping AS9100, Nadcap, and FAA rules in check. Great for someone with strong aerospace planning and ERP experience who likes detailed, technical work.

Employer: Pryer Aerospace

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering teams, develop manufacturing processes, and drive lean/Kaizen projects for metallic aerospace parts. Ideal for a degreed engineer with leadership experience and deep knowledge of AS9100, NADCAP, and advanced manufacturing.

Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, day shift (6 a.m.–3 p.m., OT as needed)

Pay: $18/hr (range listed $18–$22) + benefits starting Day 1

Move and load glass, inspect pieces, and keep production flowing in a warehouse setting. Good entry-level role if you’re 18+, can read a tape measure, and want immediate benefits and quarterly safety bonus opportunities.

Employer: Safety Training Systems (STS)

Location: Tulsa, OK (7373 E 38th St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$35/hr

Build full-scale aircraft training devices for Boeing, the U.S. military, and airlines—cutting, drilling, fitting, and assembling metal and composite parts. Great for experienced fabricators who want steady aerospace work, full benefits, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: Scootaround powered by WHILL

Location: Tulsa, OK (on-site, including Tulsa Zoo)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23/hr

Repair and maintain mobility devices and related equipment—troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues and documenting work. Nice side gig if you have 3–5 years of small machine repair experience and can work a flexible schedule with weekends/holidays.

Employer: Pryer Aerospace

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and update manufacturing plans and work instructions for aerospace parts, coordinating with engineering, supply chain, and production. Good for someone with 3+ years in manufacturing (aerospace preferred) and strong ERP and drawing-reading skills.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour shifts (incl. weekends/holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee assigned packaging lines—setups, quality checks, scrap control, and basic troubleshooting. Solid fit if you’re okay with 12-hour shifts, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want big-company benefits and growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.