⚖️ Tulsa Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Tulsa’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from entry support roles to senior leadership. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk

Old Republic Commercial Risk Location: Tulsa, OK (covers TX, AR, OK, CO, LA )

(covers ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle more complex workers’ comp claims from investigation through settlement, with a focus on TX claims. Good fit if you know workers’ comp rules, can work independently, and like digging into details and case law.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tulsa, OK (commutable to office)

(commutable to office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $197,800 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/10/2026

Lead Deloitte’s internal third party risk program: due diligence, monitoring, and governance across the firm. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in risk/compliance or consulting who wants to manage cross‑functional projects, data dashboards, and a high‑performing team.

Employer: McAfee & Taft

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide mid‑ to high‑level admin support to several attorneys, drafting legal documents and managing files and schedules. Great for someone with 3–5+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and solid legal terminology and proofreading.

Employer: Greenheck Group

Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite; some travel 10–25%)

(onsite; some travel 10–25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,731 – $105,903 base, plus comprehensive benefits

Own environmental compliance programs for a global HVAC manufacturer—air, water, waste, reporting, and audits. Good match if you have 2–4 years in environmental/EHS, know regulations like CAA, CWA, RCRA, EPCRA, and want a role with clear growth and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.