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⚖️ Tulsa Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Tulsa’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from entry support roles to senior leadership. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Claims Specialist – Workers’ Compensation
- Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk
- Location: Tulsa, OK (covers TX, AR, OK, CO, LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle more complex workers’ comp claims from investigation through settlement, with a focus on TX claims. Good fit if you know workers’ comp rules, can work independently, and like digging into details and case law.
Associate Director – Third Party Risk Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tulsa, OK (commutable to office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $197,800 + potential annual incentive
- Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/10/2026
Lead Deloitte’s internal third party risk program: due diligence, monitoring, and governance across the firm. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in risk/compliance or consulting who wants to manage cross‑functional projects, data dashboards, and a high‑performing team.
Legal Assistant
- Employer: McAfee & Taft
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide mid‑ to high‑level admin support to several attorneys, drafting legal documents and managing files and schedules. Great for someone with 3–5+ years admin experience, strong MS Office skills, and solid legal terminology and proofreading.
Environmental Compliance Specialist II
- Employer: Greenheck Group
- Location: Tulsa, OK (onsite; some travel 10–25%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,731 – $105,903 base, plus comprehensive benefits
Own environmental compliance programs for a global HVAC manufacturer—air, water, waste, reporting, and audits. Good match if you have 2–4 years in environmental/EHS, know regulations like CAA, CWA, RCRA, EPCRA, and want a role with clear growth and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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