🧑‍💼 Tulsa HR Jobs: Multiple In‑Office Roles With Growth Potential

Tulsa’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being on-site and close to the action. Here are several solid HR roles ranging from coordinator to manager and business partner.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Tulsa, OK (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level HR Business Partner role where you’ll handle employee relations, performance management, benefits questions, leaves of absence, and training across the region. Strong fit if you have 6+ years of HR experience, know labor laws well, and want robust benefits, retirement match, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: F.C. Ziegler Co.

Location: Tulsa, OK (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR and safety for a multi-state, family-owned company with about 120+ employees in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, retail, and corporate. Great for someone with 5–7 years of HR experience who wants to own employee relations, compliance, recruiting, and safety, with benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: American Power Innovations (API)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HR coordinator role in a manufacturing environment, supporting recruiting, onboarding, HR records, payroll support, and benefits questions. Good step for someone with 2–4 years of HR or recruiting experience who wants to grow their skills and stay close to day-to-day HR operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers often stay flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.