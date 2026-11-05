🍽️ Tulsa Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $9–$80K

Tulsa’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now – from drive‑ins to hospitals to cute local bakeries, a lot of places are hiring. Here are several solid options, whether you’re just starting out or ready to run the show.

Employer: SONIC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll deliver food to cars, keep orders accurate, and bring the fun SONIC vibe to every guest. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and benefits (medical, 401k, PTO) where eligible. Must be 16+ and eligible to work in the U.S.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $12.00/hr

Front‑of‑house role taking orders, running food, cleaning the dining room, and keeping guests happy. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and no‑cost therapy and diploma programs (eligibility rules apply). Must be 16+.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $12.00/hr

Back‑of‑house role cooking chicken, keeping the kitchen clean, and moving fast during rushes. Entry‑level with paid training, weekly pay, benefits, and up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year based on training and performance.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $12.00/hr

General crew role where you’ll work both front and back of house as needed. Great if you want variety, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, and growth paths into more advanced roles.

Employer: TSG Restaurants (large restaurant franchisee)

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00–$15.50/hr

Guest‑facing role selling, serving, and preparing menu items in a no‑grease, jeans‑and‑t‑shirt environment. Offers medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and same‑day pay.

Employer: Whataburger

Location: 4888 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

High‑level leadership role running a multi‑million‑dollar restaurant: sales, staffing, training, and community presence. Comes with weekly pay, PTO from day one, parental leave, full benefits, 401(k) match, education support, and strong growth opportunities. Requires 2+ years restaurant/hospitality management and an associate degree or equivalent.

Employer: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Pay: Varies by location + tips

Support servers and the kitchen at an upscale steakhouse: assemble plates, check orders, buss tables, refill drinks, and help with wine service. At least 1 year restaurant experience (server or busser) preferred; benefits available through Bloomin’ Brands.

Employer: SONIC

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Assist the GM and AGM with daily operations, food quality, and team training. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, benefits, and advancement paths for those who qualify. Must be 18+, eligible to work in the U.S., and ideally have 6+ months restaurant experience.

Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + quarterly bonus (exact rate not listed)

Hands‑on shift leader role in a no‑grill, no‑fryer dessert shop focused on fast, friendly service. Offers work‑life balance (30–40 hrs), paid vacation, health/dental/vision, and 401(k), plus clear growth as more stores open.

Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Oversee store operations, lead the team, and keep the shop clean and guest‑ready. 40–45 hrs/week, paid vacation, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and holiday closures (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.). Requires 1–2 years food‑service management.

Employer: Sodexo at Hillcrest Medical Center

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr

Supervise food service staff in a hospital setting (cafeteria, coffee, events), help train employees, and support safety and quality. Weekday morning/afternoon/evening shifts, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, 401(k), and more. 1+ year related experience; prior supervisor experience preferred.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Full-time (Days)

Pay: Not listed

Support both patient and retail food service with food production, cashiering, and sanitation. Full‑time staff get a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, EAP, FSAs/HSAs, tuition help, supplemental insurance, travel discounts, referral bonuses, 401(k) with match, and generous paid time.

Employer: Braider's Lounge, LLC – The Fade N Braid Factory

Location: 5151 S Mingo Rd, Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74146

Type: Full-time / Part-time (commission)

Pay: $30,000–$68,000/year (commission‑based)

Provide cuts, fades, beard trims, and grooming in a professional barbershop setting. Looking for licensed barbers who want to build a long‑term career; flexible schedule, advancement opportunities, and a diverse clientele. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Shogun Steakhouse of Japan

Location: Tulsa, OK

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $10.00/hr + tips, about 10–15 hrs/week

Entry‑level kitchen role prepping ingredients and assisting hibachi chefs while learning knife skills and food safety. Good fit if you want to learn the back‑of‑house side with a flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Little J's Bakeshoppe and Coffee (Little J's Baking Co.)

Location: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133

Type: Part-time / Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hr + tips, 25–40 hrs/week

Be the friendly face at a neighborhood bakery: greet guests, run the register, pack pastries, and keep the shop tidy. Small team vibe, free coffee on shift, employee discount, and a cozy environment that smells like cinnamon rolls all day.

Employer: Braider's Lounge, LLC – The Fade N Braid Factory

Location: 5151 S Mingo Rd, Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74146

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $30,000–$80,000/year (hourly + commission opportunities)

Provide professional braiding services (knotless, box braids, feed‑ins, and more) in a team‑focused studio. Products/supplies provided for many services, flexible schedule, education and growth opportunities, and support to build a loyal client base. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tulsa spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.