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🍽️ Tulsa Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $9–$80K
Tulsa’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now – from drive‑ins to hospitals to cute local bakeries, a lot of places are hiring. Here are several solid options, whether you’re just starting out or ready to run the show.
Carhop
Employer: SONIC
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
You’ll deliver food to cars, keep orders accurate, and bring the fun SONIC vibe to every guest. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and benefits (medical, 401k, PTO) where eligible. Must be 16+ and eligible to work in the U.S.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Starting pay: $12.00/hr
Front‑of‑house role taking orders, running food, cleaning the dining room, and keeping guests happy. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and no‑cost therapy and diploma programs (eligibility rules apply). Must be 16+.
Cook
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Starting pay: $12.00/hr
Back‑of‑house role cooking chicken, keeping the kitchen clean, and moving fast during rushes. Entry‑level with paid training, weekly pay, benefits, and up to $1.50/hr in raises in your first year based on training and performance.
Restaurant Crewmember
Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Starting pay: $12.00/hr
General crew role where you’ll work both front and back of house as needed. Great if you want variety, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, and growth paths into more advanced roles.
Team Member
Employer: TSG Restaurants (large restaurant franchisee)
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $9.00–$15.50/hr
Guest‑facing role selling, serving, and preparing menu items in a no‑grease, jeans‑and‑t‑shirt environment. Offers medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, and same‑day pay.
Operating Partner – Tulsa North
Employer: Whataburger
Location: 4888 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive base + bonus program (exact amount not listed)
High‑level leadership role running a multi‑million‑dollar restaurant: sales, staffing, training, and community presence. Comes with weekly pay, PTO from day one, parental leave, full benefits, 401(k) match, education support, and strong growth opportunities. Requires 2+ years restaurant/hospitality management and an associate degree or equivalent.
Server Assistant
Employer: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)
Pay: Varies by location + tips
Support servers and the kitchen at an upscale steakhouse: assemble plates, check orders, buss tables, refill drinks, and help with wine service. At least 1 year restaurant experience (server or busser) preferred; benefits available through Bloomin’ Brands.
Shift Manager
Employer: SONIC
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Assist the GM and AGM with daily operations, food quality, and team training. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, benefits, and advancement paths for those who qualify. Must be 18+, eligible to work in the U.S., and ideally have 6+ months restaurant experience.
Hourly Manager
Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive hourly + quarterly bonus (exact rate not listed)
Hands‑on shift leader role in a no‑grill, no‑fryer dessert shop focused on fast, friendly service. Offers work‑life balance (30–40 hrs), paid vacation, health/dental/vision, and 401(k), plus clear growth as more stores open.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)
Oversee store operations, lead the team, and keep the shop clean and guest‑ready. 40–45 hrs/week, paid vacation, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and holiday closures (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.). Requires 1–2 years food‑service management.
Food Supervisor
Employer: Sodexo at Hillcrest Medical Center
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00/hr
Supervise food service staff in a hospital setting (cafeteria, coffee, events), help train employees, and support safety and quality. Weekday morning/afternoon/evening shifts, plus PTO, holidays, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, 401(k), and more. 1+ year related experience; prior supervisor experience preferred.
Food Services Technician – FT Days | Tulsa Rehab
Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Full-time (Days)
Pay: Not listed
Support both patient and retail food service with food production, cashiering, and sanitation. Full‑time staff get a big benefits package including medical, dental, vision, EAP, FSAs/HSAs, tuition help, supplemental insurance, travel discounts, referral bonuses, 401(k) with match, and generous paid time.
Licensed Barber
Employer: Braider's Lounge, LLC – The Fade N Braid Factory
Location: 5151 S Mingo Rd, Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74146
Type: Full-time / Part-time (commission)
Pay: $30,000–$68,000/year (commission‑based)
Provide cuts, fades, beard trims, and grooming in a professional barbershop setting. Looking for licensed barbers who want to build a long‑term career; flexible schedule, advancement opportunities, and a diverse clientele. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
Kitchen Prep / Beginner Hibachi Chef
Employer: Shogun Steakhouse of Japan
Location: Tulsa, OK
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $10.00/hr + tips, about 10–15 hrs/week
Entry‑level kitchen role prepping ingredients and assisting hibachi chefs while learning knife skills and food safety. Good fit if you want to learn the back‑of‑house side with a flexible schedule and employee discount.
Bakery Associate / Front Counter Team Member
Employer: Little J's Bakeshoppe and Coffee (Little J's Baking Co.)
Location: 10032 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133
Type: Part-time / Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hr + tips, 25–40 hrs/week
Be the friendly face at a neighborhood bakery: greet guests, run the register, pack pastries, and keep the shop tidy. Small team vibe, free coffee on shift, employee discount, and a cozy environment that smells like cinnamon rolls all day.
Hair Braider
Employer: Braider's Lounge, LLC – The Fade N Braid Factory
Location: 5151 S Mingo Rd, Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74146
Type: Full-time / Part-time
Pay: $30,000–$80,000/year (hourly + commission opportunities)
Provide professional braiding services (knotless, box braids, feed‑ins, and more) in a team‑focused studio. Products/supplies provided for many services, flexible schedule, education and growth opportunities, and support to build a loyal client base. People with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tulsa spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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