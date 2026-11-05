🚧 Tulsa Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Solid Openings

Tulsa’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles with good pay, benefits, and room to grow. If you like building, welding, wiring, or leading crews, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Not listed (commercial construction)

Not listed (commercial construction) Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Part-time to near full-time (20–38 hrs/week)

| Part-time to near full-time (20–38 hrs/week) Pay: $24.55 – $29.57/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Wide variety of work (concrete, framing, drywall, flooring) plus strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and union benefits. Good fit if you’ve got some site experience and want steady, physical work with training.

Employer: John Zink (Koch Engineered Solutions)

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: High-end code welding on pipe and pressure vessels in a large manufacturing operation. You’ll work from blueprints, meet strict code/quality standards, and collaborate with engineering and quality teams. Strong benefits package and long-term career potential.

Employer: John Zink (Koch Engineered Solutions)

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Similar to the role above but focused on Submerged Arc (SAW/subarc) welding. Ideal if you’re already strong in subarc and want to work on complex fabrication projects with ASME code work and advanced NDE testing.

Employer: Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office-based heavy/civil estimator role working on roads, bridges, water/wastewater plants, and utilities. You’ll handle quantity takeoffs, subs/supplier quotes, and bid prep. Great if you have civil/construction education and want to move up the project side.

Employer: Pro Mechanical Services

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: $24 – $27/hr (based on experience and paint test)

(based on experience and paint test) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on industrial painting of metal parts using pressure pot, airless, and conventional spray. 1st and 2nd shift options plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and weekly pay. Good for detail-oriented painters with 2+ years’ experience.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Install and troubleshoot data, voice, security, fire alarm, access control, and AV systems on commercial/industrial jobs. Great if you know low-voltage wiring, terminations, and testing and want steady project work.

Employer: Austin Industries (Austin Industrial)

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Senior field leadership role over insulation, scaffolding, industrial coatings, and hazardous material abatement. Heavy on safety, regulations, and crew management, with employee ownership as a perk. Best for folks with ~10 years industrial maintenance/construction.

Employer: Arcosa Inc. (Wind Towers & Utility Structures)

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: $25.33/hr + $1.50/hr night shift premium

Why it’s worth a look: Structural FCAW welding on large utility/wind tower components. You’ll read blueprints, do multi-pass welds, and must pass a 2G flux-core bend test. Solid benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and disability coverage.

Employer: Wright's Heat, Air & Refrigeration, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK 74112 | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: $28 – $40/hr (experience-based)

(experience-based) Why it’s worth a look: Lead commercial construction and service jobs with a company truck, gas card, and path to a supervisory role. Includes health insurance, bonuses, 7 paid holidays (including your birthday), PTO, and HSA.

Employer: Industrial equipment manufacturer (via laborup)

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time (weekend shift)

| Full-time (weekend shift) Pay: $30 – $35/hr total (base $26 – $30/hr + 15% shift diff) + $4,000 sign-on bonus

(base + 15% shift diff) + Why it’s worth a look: Climate-controlled shop, high-mix custom fabrication using MIG and flux-core. Friday–Sunday 6am–6pm schedule, plus profit sharing and rapid raises for welders who like variety and precision work.

Employer: Airco Service, Inc.

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: For licensed electrical apprentices with residential service experience. Strong benefits: multiple medical, dental, vision options, 401(k) with match, long-term disability and basic life paid by employer, tool reimbursement, and incentive pay.

Employer: HMT LLC

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time (75%+ travel)

| Full-time (75%+ travel) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead field crews on aboveground storage tank projects nationwide. You’ll handle scheduling, safety, QA/QC, client communication, and training foremen. Good for experienced AST foremen ready for the next step.

Employer: American Power Innovations

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Mix of MIG, TIG, and FCAW on sheet metal, ductwork, and structural steel tied to electrical systems. You’ll also use press brakes, plasma cutters, and do mechanical assembly. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: American Power Innovations

Location: Tulsa, OK | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Install and service industrial and commercial electrical systems with a focus on NEC compliance and critical power gear. Strong benefits including 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Tulsa’s trades market is active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.